Welding competition winners show rare skills in real economy

The Southern African Institute of Welding (SAIW) successfully concluded its 2024 Welding Challenge, showcasing the exceptional talents of South Africa’s young welders. Held at the SAIW’s City West campus in Johannesburg from 21-24 October, the event brought together the country's most promising welders under 30.

SAIW 2024 participants

Mandla Makhubela of Bazil Technologies emerged as the overall winner, receiving additional R5,000, high-tech welding tools, and a VIP ticket to SAIW’s annual Gala Awards dinner.

Makhubela also won the top awards in the categories of best carbon steel and best stainless steel welder.

Gaylon Peterson from Alstom Ubunye was awarded the best aluminium welder and runner-up, while Lonele Mabuza, also from Alstom Ubunye, secured third place.

“The competition was tough, but my focus and experience helped me pull through,” Makhubela said.

“I look forward to continuing to grow in this field and aim to lead largescale projects, both locally and internationally.”

Fierce competition

The 2024 Welding Challenge saw fierce participation from students and recent graduates of various Accredited Training Bodies (ATBs), who were either completing or nearing the end of their qualifications under the International Institute of Welding (IIW) or the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO).

These contestants showcased their skills across various welding processes, including Gas Metal Arc Welding (GMAW), Flux Cored Arc Welding (FCAW), Gas Tungsten Arc Welding (GTAW), and Shielded Metal Arc Welding (SMAW).

Tasks required welding in all positions and joint types on carbon steel, stainless steel, and aluminium.

The level of talent we saw this week is a strong indicator of the bright future that lies ahead for these young artisans.

"This competition is about more than just winning,” explained Houston Devlin Isaacs, a Welding Specialist at Lincoln Electric Africa and a former international competitor, who added a global perspective to the judging panel.

“It’s about gaining confidence, refining your skills, and preparing for a career in an industry that is crucial to South Africa’s development.”

SA needs artisans

“The SAIW Welding Challenge 2024 aims to demonstrate and assess competencies across various welding skills,” SAIW practical welding manager Confidence Lekoane explained.

"The skills showcased by these welders extend far beyond the competition… (it) is evidence of the vital role they play in shaping the future of our country’s workforce.”

These young artisans are becoming the backbone of South Africa’s industrial and manufacturing sectors.

The SAIW Welding Challenge 2024 not only celebrated individual achievements but also highlighted the essential skills contributing to South Africa's economic growth and industrial development.