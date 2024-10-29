Construction Skills Development
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Trend GroupPG BisonEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Skills Development News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Welding competition winners show rare skills in real economy

    29 Oct 2024
    29 Oct 2024
    The Southern African Institute of Welding (SAIW) successfully concluded its 2024 Welding Challenge, showcasing the exceptional talents of South Africa’s young welders. Held at the SAIW’s City West campus in Johannesburg from 21-24 October, the event brought together the country's most promising welders under 30.
    SAIW 2024 participants
    SAIW 2024 participants

    Mandla Makhubela of Bazil Technologies emerged as the overall winner, receiving additional R5,000, high-tech welding tools, and a VIP ticket to SAIW’s annual Gala Awards dinner.

    Makhubela also won the top awards in the categories of best carbon steel and best stainless steel welder.

    Gaylon Peterson from Alstom Ubunye was awarded the best aluminium welder and runner-up, while Lonele Mabuza, also from Alstom Ubunye, secured third place.

    “The competition was tough, but my focus and experience helped me pull through,” Makhubela said.

    “I look forward to continuing to grow in this field and aim to lead largescale projects, both locally and internationally.”

    Fierce competition

    The 2024 Welding Challenge saw fierce participation from students and recent graduates of various Accredited Training Bodies (ATBs), who were either completing or nearing the end of their qualifications under the International Institute of Welding (IIW) or the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO).

    These contestants showcased their skills across various welding processes, including Gas Metal Arc Welding (GMAW), Flux Cored Arc Welding (FCAW), Gas Tungsten Arc Welding (GTAW), and Shielded Metal Arc Welding (SMAW).

    Tasks required welding in all positions and joint types on carbon steel, stainless steel, and aluminium.

    The level of talent we saw this week is a strong indicator of the bright future that lies ahead for these young artisans.

    "This competition is about more than just winning,” explained Houston Devlin Isaacs, a Welding Specialist at Lincoln Electric Africa and a former international competitor, who added a global perspective to the judging panel.

    “It’s about gaining confidence, refining your skills, and preparing for a career in an industry that is crucial to South Africa’s development.”

    SA needs artisans

    “The SAIW Welding Challenge 2024 aims to demonstrate and assess competencies across various welding skills,” SAIW practical welding manager Confidence Lekoane explained.

    "The skills showcased by these welders extend far beyond the competition… (it) is evidence of the vital role they play in shaping the future of our country’s workforce.”

    These young artisans are becoming the backbone of South Africa’s industrial and manufacturing sectors.

    The SAIW Welding Challenge 2024 not only celebrated individual achievements but also highlighted the essential skills contributing to South Africa's economic growth and industrial development.

    Read more: Skills shortage, Southern African Institute of Welding, welding
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz