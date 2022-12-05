The annual Afda Online Graduation Festival goes live!

Our students from our Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban and Port Elizabeth campuses have once again pulled out all the stops this year at the annual Graduation Festival.

Our Motion Picture Medium students very successfully screened their films, tv pilots and documentaries in sold out cinemas. Our Live Performance students acted out their theatre plays and sang to the rafters to delighted audiences and our Business Innovation and Entrepreneurship students pitched their monetised tech-driven businesses to industry experts and gobsmacked the public.

Afda students now offer you the opportunity to enjoy their annual Online Graduation Festival with over 60 of their films, TV pilots and documentaries to view from the comfort of your own home. It's just a click away: https://afda.co.za/Student-Work.html

Last year's Online Graduation Festival proved to be a roaring success. The festival page on the Afda website received over 50,000 visits from viewers from 52 different countries around the world. This statistic deserves a standing ovation on its own.

Previous Afda graduation productions have been hugely successful both locally and abroad. These include the film Elalini, directed by Tristan Holmes, which won the Best Foreign Student Film Oscar in 2006, Kanye Kanye which won over 20 best short film awards worldwide, and was a finalist for the Oscars and Cannes in 2012. Die Windpomp and Hollywood in my Huis which were initially Afda student films and later developed into box office hit feature films. Afda student films have also won 8 SAFTA's in the "Best Student Film" category.

Please also feel free to share the Graduation Festival productions far and wide with family and friends on social media.

The Afda Online Graduation Festival runs from the 2 December 2022 to 31 January 2023.