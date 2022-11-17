Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

EduvosPearsonAFDAGordon Institute of Business SciencePert IndustrialsHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaVaal University of TechnologyBMi ResearchStoneBullion PR & CommunicationMilpark EducationHuaweiWits PlusRosebank CollegeSASEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Higher Education Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Education jobs

  • Graphic Design Lecturer Johannesburg
  • Creative Brand Lecturer Cape Town
  • Academic Manager Johannesburg
  • Operations Administrator Johannesburg, Cape Town
  • Fine Arts Consultant Johannesburg, Cape Town
  • Marketing Consultant Johannesburg
  • Understudy to Curriculum Design and Implementation Supervisor Johannesburg or Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Eduvos becomes first private higher education institution in SA to partner with Golden Key

    17 Nov 2022
    Issued by: Eduvos
    In another first, Eduvos is excited to announce that it has partnered with Golden Key from the 2023 academic year onwards. Eduvos will be one of 19 chapters of Golden Key in South Africa and the only chapter at a private institution.
    Eduvos becomes first private higher education institution in SA to partner with Golden Key

    Golden Key International Honour Society is the world’s largest collegiate honour society for graduate and undergraduate students. Membership to Golden Key opens many doors for students, including scholarships and opportunities to study abroad.

    Eduvos is the first private higher education institution in South Africa to enable its students to access Golden Key. Eduvos students who get high marks that place them in the top 15% of their respective degrees, will be invited to join Golden Key and access all the benefits that go along with it. Membership
    to Golden Key is by invitation only.

    The collaboration was conducted by Eduvos’s Employability Centre in conjunction with Golden Key. The Eduvos Employability Centre creates opportunities for Eduvos students to find work placement after graduation and supports them through industry partnerships and relationships.

    “Eduvos and Golden Key will work together to address the national issue of graduate unemployment as well as celebrating academic excellence, linking to the purpose of Eduvos which is to spotential – student by student – towards Africa's prosperity,” says Cheryl Smith, Head of Student Support & Student Affairs.

    Golden key not only grants its members access to various academic and professional perks but also opens networking opportunities. The Society recognises and encourages academic excellence,
    leadership development and commitment to community service and serves as a life-time network.

    The society therefore partners with corporate and non-profit organisations. Through these partnerships, members can access internship and career opportunities.

    Find out more about Golden key here.
    Find out more about Eduvos here.
    For media enquiries contact Kara van der Berg moc.sovude@grebdv.arak or moc.sovude@eciffosserp

    NextOptions
    Eduvos
    Eduvos is one of South Africa's largest independent private higher education institutions with 12 campuses across the country and many international students.
    Read more: higher education, Eduvos

    Related

    Prospective students pre-enrol at Eduvos
    EduvosProspective students pre-enrol at Eduvos27 Oct 2022
    The benefits of studying online at Eduvos
    EduvosThe benefits of studying online at Eduvos20 Jun 2022
    Why you should apply for mid-year intake
    EduvosWhy you should apply for mid-year intake24 May 2022
    How feeling powerless fueled one woman's dreams
    MiWayHow feeling powerless fueled one woman's dreams22 Apr 2022
    Eduvos celebrates graduation season
    EduvosEduvos celebrates graduation season20 Apr 2022
    Record-breaking intake for Eduvos
    EduvosRecord-breaking intake for Eduvos29 Mar 2022
    Ex-football star leads the charity race at the Cape Town Cycle Tour
    Ex-football star leads the charity race at the Cape Town Cycle Tour11 Mar 2022
    Eduvos takes on the world of artificial intelligence
    EduvosEduvos takes on the world of artificial intelligence25 Feb 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz