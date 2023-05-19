Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

EduvosGordon Institute of Business ScienceClockworkWits PlusBullion PR & CommunicationRegent Business SchoolEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Primary & Secondary Education Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Eduvos collaborated with Girls High

19 May 2023
Issued by: Eduvos
Eduvos, one of the biggest private higher education institutions in South Africa, and the High School for Girls Potchefstroom are excited to announce their partnership for 2023.
Eduvos collaborated with Girls High

The Eduvos Potchefstroom campus – one of the institution’s 12 campuses – will be the official higher education sponsor of Girls High for the year. Eduvos will sponsor a percentage of clothing for special events, provide the school with value-add opportunities like learner leadership training and assist in all possible means to offer training to the school’s educators and assist them in earning their SACE (South Africa Council for Educators) points.

For Eduvos, this partnership is an opportunity to help unlock the talent of young people through our student-centric and value-driven approach to teaching and learning. We also aim to add value to educators by enhancing their teaching skills as a SETA-accredited institution. This is part of Eduvos’s mission to shape potential towards Africa’s prosperity.

“We are excited about this partnership. We hope the prevalence of Eduvos, which has multiple programmes and study options, shows our learners that there are various options to further their studies after school,” says headmistress Gwen Duganzich, headmistress at the High School for Girls Potchefstroom. “We are also looking forward to the training our educators and learners will receive from Eduvos.”

For press enquiries contact Kara van der Berg moc.sovude@grebdv.arak

NextOptions
Eduvos
Eduvos is one of South Africa's largest independent private higher education institutions with 12 campuses across the country and many international students.

Related

Eduvos takes next step in esports for higher education
EduvosEduvos takes next step in esports for higher education12 May 2023
Eduvos showcasing at Africa Tech Week
EduvosEduvos showcasing at Africa Tech Week28 Apr 2023
Pre-enrolment for 2024 opens at Eduvos
EduvosPre-enrolment for 2024 opens at Eduvos19 Apr 2023
Eduvos celebrates the class of 2022 with over 1700 graduates
EduvosEduvos celebrates the class of 2022 with over 1700 graduates3 Apr 2023
Eduvos celebrates a record intake for 2023
EduvosEduvos celebrates a record intake for 202328 Mar 2023
Eduvos and RGB Gaming take on Comic Con Cape Town 2023
EduvosEduvos and RGB Gaming take on Comic Con Cape Town 202323 Mar 2023
Eduvos flexible learning caters to all students and improves learning quality
EduvosEduvos flexible learning caters to all students and improves learning quality6 Mar 2023
Eduvos partners with School of Entrepreneurship
EduvosEduvos partners with School of Entrepreneurship1 Mar 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz