Eduvos collaborated with Girls High

The Eduvos Potchefstroom campus – one of the institution’s 12 campuses – will be the official higher education sponsor of Girls High for the year. Eduvos will sponsor a percentage of clothing for special events, provide the school with value-add opportunities like learner leadership training and assist in all possible means to offer training to the school’s educators and assist them in earning their SACE (South Africa Council for Educators) points.

For Eduvos, this partnership is an opportunity to help unlock the talent of young people through our student-centric and value-driven approach to teaching and learning. We also aim to add value to educators by enhancing their teaching skills as a SETA-accredited institution. This is part of Eduvos’s mission to shape potential towards Africa’s prosperity.

“We are excited about this partnership. We hope the prevalence of Eduvos, which has multiple programmes and study options, shows our learners that there are various options to further their studies after school,” says headmistress Gwen Duganzich, headmistress at the High School for Girls Potchefstroom. “We are also looking forward to the training our educators and learners will receive from Eduvos.”

