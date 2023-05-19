GIBS Open Day: Explore a world of opportunities at Africa's premier business school

The Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) is delighted to announce its upcoming Open Day, scheduled for Thursday, 25 May 2023, which coincides with Africa Day. We cordially invite all individuals and organisations to join us at our campus in Illovo, Sandton, for an exciting and interactive day where we will showcase the full breadth of GIBS courses, qualifications, and corporate solutions.

The GIBS Open Day is a unique opportunity to engage with our vibrant community and gain valuable insights into the world of business education. Whether you are a current student eager to further your studies, a friend of GIBS looking to reconnect, or simply curious about our renowned institution, we encourage you to mark this date on your calendar and extend the invitation to your network.

Throughout the day, attendees will have the chance to participate in various informative and engaging activities. Our dedicated programme advisors will be available to provide comprehensive information about our various offerings across the school, ensuring you find the perfect fit for your career aspirations. Additionally, our admissions team will be on hand to guide you through the application process and answer any questions you may have.

For organisations seeking to enhance their workforce through relevant training and development programmes aligned with B-BBEE requirements, we invite you to meet with our client partnership team in our exclusive HR Lounge hosted by CHRO South Africa. This unique opportunity will allow you to explore customised solutions tailored to your company's strategic goals.

In celebration of Africa Day, we encourage all attendees to showcase their cultural heritage by dressing in traditional attire. Let us come together to create an atmosphere of diversity and unity.

The Open Day agenda will feature ongoing activities from 10am to 5pm. All are welcome. We would like to ascertain numbers, so please register here, but all are welcome on the day. The sessions below are subject to change. Please book if you’d like to attend one of the sessions with a booking button, as seats are limited.

08:30 – 09:30

Book here Breakfast Forum: The gap for PPPs to drive economic growth in South Africa and on the continent with Prof Adrian Saville. 10:00 – 11:00 Faculty Talk by Dr Roze Philips | Short courses | Mini Masterclass 12:00 – 13:00 Academic Information Session | Short Courses 12:00 – 14:00 Live Band and Open Market 14:00 – 15:00 Live Class Simulation | Mini Masterclass 16:00 – 17:00

Book here MBA Information Session 17:00 – 18:00 Alumni Networking Event 17:30 – 19:00

Book here The Future of Marketing: Effective Marketing Trends and Technologies That Will Shape Industries

For further information contact:

Faiza Mallick

Marketing and Communications Manager

mallickf@gibs.co.za