Pick your learning pace with Impaq

Homeschooling allows learners to tailor their learning to suit their individual needs. Here, parents are the teachers, and Impaq provides everything you need to make a success of your child’s learning journey. From the basics of reading and writing all the way through to helping them to prepare for the final Grade 12 examination, we make learning at home easy!
Homeschooling allows parents to foster a love for learning in a safe, comfortable environment.
The newly launched Impaq Online School allows Grade 4-12 learners to enjoy all the benefits of a traditional school in the comfort of their own home! Here, our teachers take care of everything and facilitate online classes throughout the day, answering any questions in real time.
The Impaq Online School also focuses on learners’ physical and mental wellbeing with access to fitness sessions, a wellness app, and a counsellor.
Whether you decide to register for Impaq Homeschooling or enrol your child with the Impaq Online School, we will be your guide. Impaq has more than 20 years of experience in home education. We are South Africa’s largest home education curriculum provider and have helped more than 30,000 learners study at home in 2022.
*Learners in Grades 10 to 12 must complete assessments according to a set timetable. Please refer to the Critical Enrolment Information for this phase.