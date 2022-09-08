Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust ignites learner interest with career guidance expo hosted in Diepsloot

This year’s career guidance day was themed, "Providing guidance and psychosocial support to Grade 9, 10 and 12 learners to enable them to make better and more prepared career choices". The event was attended by over 280 learners.

The day sought to address some of the severe deficiencies in career guidance and counselling services for learners by creating a framework that allows young people to lift themselves out of poverty and become independent and empowered.

“Many disadvantaged high school learners try to make their way out of poverty and distress by furthering their education. However, they have little or no idea of which career path to follow, what they are best suited to as a profession, or what the job prospects are in the discipline that they consider following,” says Sharlotte Mkansi, the CRET youth and skills development administrator.

The career guidance day plays an important role in igniting and supporting learner interests, identifying strengths and weaknesses. The programme capacitates students at risk of poor academic outcomes, discourages school dropouts and helps learners make informed decisions about their subject choices and career pathways.

The Thari programme has since 2017 facilitated the annual Career Expo in Diepsloot township. It exposes learners to post-school employment and tertiary study options. This was motivated by the local multisectoral forum to address the large numbers of young people in the community not in education, employment or training (NEETS).

The career guidance day involved a wide variety of industry professionals and organisations that provided learners with pertinent career information as well as psychosocial support. Speakers included delegates from CRET and the Thari programme, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, the National Youth Development Agency, former Diepsloot Combined School Alumnus and CRET bursary student, Blessing Chauke. A motivational address was delivered by the founder and director of Edu-tech social impact solutions company Ukiyo, Nozuko Mzamo.



