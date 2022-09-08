Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Cyril Ramaphosa FoundationESETStoneUCT Graduate School of BusinessHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaBata3RCBizcommunity.comWits PlusSnapplifyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Primary & Secondary Education Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust ignites learner interest with career guidance expo hosted in Diepsloot

8 Sep 2022
Issued by: Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation
The Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust (CRET) hosted its annual Career Guidance Day for learners at the Diepsloot Combined School on Tuesday, 23 August 2022. The event was held in collaboration with Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation partner entity, Adopt-a-School, and the foundation's Thari programme which supports vulnerable children.
Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust ignites learner interest with career guidance expo hosted in Diepsloot

This year’s career guidance day was themed, "Providing guidance and psychosocial support to Grade 9, 10 and 12 learners to enable them to make better and more prepared career choices". The event was attended by over 280 learners.

The day sought to address some of the severe deficiencies in career guidance and counselling services for learners by creating a framework that allows young people to lift themselves out of poverty and become independent and empowered.

“Many disadvantaged high school learners try to make their way out of poverty and distress by furthering their education. However, they have little or no idea of which career path to follow, what they are best suited to as a profession, or what the job prospects are in the discipline that they consider following,” says Sharlotte Mkansi, the CRET youth and skills development administrator.

The career guidance day plays an important role in igniting and supporting learner interests, identifying strengths and weaknesses. The programme capacitates students at risk of poor academic outcomes, discourages school dropouts and helps learners make informed decisions about their subject choices and career pathways.

The Thari programme has since 2017 facilitated the annual Career Expo in Diepsloot township. It exposes learners to post-school employment and tertiary study options. This was motivated by the local multisectoral forum to address the large numbers of young people in the community not in education, employment or training (NEETS).

The career guidance day involved a wide variety of industry professionals and organisations that provided learners with pertinent career information as well as psychosocial support. Speakers included delegates from CRET and the Thari programme, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, the National Youth Development Agency, former Diepsloot Combined School Alumnus and CRET bursary student, Blessing Chauke. A motivational address was delivered by the founder and director of Edu-tech social impact solutions company Ukiyo, Nozuko Mzamo.

NextOptions
Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation
Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation is a registered Public Benefit Organisation with a mandate to improve education and grow small Black businesses.
Read more: Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust, Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation

Related

Inspired by the resilience of women
Cyril Ramaphosa FoundationInspired by the resilience of women23 Aug 2022
Soweto student selected for prestigious tertiary study programme in New York
Cyril Ramaphosa FoundationSoweto student selected for prestigious tertiary study programme in New York11 Aug 2022
Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust (CRET) celebrates academic excellence at the 2022 CRET awards ceremony
Cyril Ramaphosa FoundationCyril Ramaphosa Education Trust (CRET) celebrates academic excellence at the 2022 CRET awards ceremony20 Jul 2022
Cyril Ramaphosa FoundationOur youth are struggling with mental health problems24 Jun 2022
Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation donates R1m to the Solidarity Fund for flood relief
Cyril Ramaphosa FoundationCyril Ramaphosa Foundation donates R1m to the Solidarity Fund for flood relief26 Apr 2022
The Kolisis call for fresh thinking after &quot;a time of mayhem&quot;
The Kolisis call for fresh thinking after "a time of mayhem"3 Nov 2021
New careers take flight with CRET
Cyril Ramaphosa FoundationNew careers take flight with CRET6 Sep 2021
Thari Programme Diepsloot Combined School Career Day
Cyril Ramaphosa FoundationThari Programme Diepsloot Combined School Career Day25 Aug 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz