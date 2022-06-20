Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Woodford GroupTiger Wheel & TyreGauteng Tourism AuthoritySumitomo DunlopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Manufacturing & Parts Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Automotive jobs

  • Motor Vehicle Technician Nelspruit
  • Stock Controller Johannesburg North
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    A share of R1.5 million up for grabs with Dunlop Tyres this winter

    20 Jun 2022
    Issued by: Sumitomo Dunlop
    If you're among those in Mzansi who love the ease and convenience of online retail therapy, then Dunlop's Winter Promo has you covered. From 1 June 2022 to 31 July 2022, Dunlop is keeping consumers safe on the road and enabling them take delivery of that coveted item they've had their eye on for ages.
    A share of R1.5 million up for grabs with Dunlop Tyres this winter

    Whether it’s fashion, beauty and personal care, homeware, food, or more, a digital voucher can be yours towards it. With Dunlop’s Winter Promo, the first 1,500 consumers to purchase two or more selected Dunlop tyres will qualify for a R1,000 universal e-commerce voucher that can be used online at any retailer in South Africa. That’s R1.5m in total up for grabs in vouchers.

    Dunlop knows that tyre safety is even more important in winter. Tyres are the only part of your vehicle to have contact with the road surface and go a long way towards safeguarding you against hazards created by winter rains, slippery road surfaces, frost and even snow in certain parts of the country. Poor traction and reduced visibility top the list of winter road hazards, so having tyres in tip-top condition – including adequate tread depth, grip, inflation pressure, balancing and rotation – will help keep you and your passengers that much safer on wintery roads.

    In the event of a sticky road situation that leaves your tyres irreparably damaged this winter, Dunlop also has you covered with Dunlop Sure, South Africa’s complimentary tyre insurance available at no extra charge on selected Dunlop tyres. Get full tyre replacement for irreparable damage caused by all road hazards within the first year of purchase – whether it’s just one tyre damaged or up to a maximum of five, with free tyre insurance, mileage warranty and an 8-year product life warranty.

    The Dunlop Winter Promo is valid on purchase of any two or more Dunlop 16” and above passenger, SUV and light truck tyres (except for 195/14C) covered by Dunlop Sure Tyre Insurance. Terms and conditions apply. Speak to your local Dunlop fitment centre, download the MyTyres app, or visit the Dunlop website for more information. Sumitomo Rubber SA has over 350 stores across South Africa. To get instant pricing on a wide range of Dunlop tyres visit Click2Fit.

    Want to stay #SaferthanSafe as you Take the Road this winter? Follow these top 5 winter driving safety tips from Dunlop:
    • Enough tyre tread is especially important in winter conditions to provide traction in wet and slippery road conditions. Make sure you have sufficient tread depth by checking the built-in tread wear indicator on your tyre. When the indicator is flush with the rest of the tread (about 1.6 mm), it’s time to head to your nearest Dunlop store and change the tyre.
    • Increase your following distance when driving in tricky weather conditions. You should allow at least three times more space than usual between you and the car in front of you.
    • Drive slowly and smoothly on slippery roads. Adjust your speed to suit the road conditions and give yourself plenty of room to stop suddenly.
    • Brake gently to avoid skidding. If your wheels start to lock up, ease off the brake.
    • Turn on your lights to increase your visibility to other motorists.


    NextOptions
    Sumitomo Dunlop
    Sumitomo Rubber South Africa, known as Sumitomo Dunlop, is a leading tyre manufacturing organisation in South Africa. Sumitomo Dunlop manufactures the Dunlop, Sumitomo and Falken tyre brands for Africa.
    Read more: Mzansi, Sumitomo Rubber SA, Dunlop Tyres

    Related

    Show your wheels some love all year long
    Sumitomo DunlopShow your wheels some love all year long28 Feb 2022
    Mal Kamper takes on the road with Dunlop
    Sumitomo DunlopMal Kamper takes on the road with Dunlop3 Jan 2022
    Holiday safety 101: When tyres are compromised on your road trip
    Sumitomo DunlopHoliday safety 101: When tyres are compromised on your road trip20 Dec 2021
    Take the road and see SA up-close this summer
    Sumitomo DunlopTake the road and see SA up-close this summer23 Nov 2021
    Dunlop Sure gives drivers the confidence to take the road
    Sumitomo DunlopDunlop Sure gives drivers the confidence to take the road24 Aug 2021
    Local tyre manufacturers drive more sustainable practices
    dotGOODLocal tyre manufacturers drive more sustainable practices17 Jun 2021
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz