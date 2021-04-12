SA film My Octopus Teacher wins Best Documentary at the 2021 BAFTAs

Candice Thomas, marketing executive at Cape Union Mart Group, tells us that what's really behind her mask is a fierce female who loves bubbly a little too much, takes life a little seriously, but knows the importance of working hard and balancing that out with some good fun!ByJessica Tennant
Earlier this year, Wunderman Thompson SA announced the appointment of Tshego Tshukutswane to its executive team as group chief strategy officer. Tshukutswane joined this month succeeding Moagi Bodibe, who has taken up independent consulting.ByJessica Tennant
The critically acclaimed South African documentary, My Octopus Teacher won in the Best Documentary category at the British Academy Film Awards held in London, last night, 11 April 2021.
The EE BAFTAs took place the weekend of 10 and 11 April 2021 and were hosted virtually and broadcast from London's Royal Albert Hall with winners accepting awards remotely.
The Best Documentary category included nominations for Collective by Alexander Nanau, David Attenborough: A Life On Our Plant by Alastair Fothergill, Jonnie Hughes and Keith Scholey, The Dissident by Bryan Fogel, Thor Halvorssen, Mark Monroe and Jake Swantko and The Social Dilemma by Jeff Orlowski, Larissa Rhodes.
Promising Young Woman and Nomadland were among the big winners at the BAFTAs 2021.
The 2020 Netflix original feature, directed by Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed, was filmed off the coastline in Simon's Town, Cape Town and follows the unlikely story of unusual and touching friendship that develops between film maker Craig Foster and an octopus.
My Octopus Teacher has already received two awards at the Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards (CCDA), the Grand Teton Award at the Jackson Wild Media Awards and the Best Feature Film award at the EarthX film festival. And is also nominated in the Documentary Feature category for the 93rd Academy Awards. The Oscar awards ceremony will be held later this month on 26 April.
The internationally acclaimed South African documentary My Octopus Teacher, directed by Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed, has been nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Documentary Feature category...
