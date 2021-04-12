Film News United Kingdom

  • All the winners from the BAFTAs 2021
    Promising Young Woman and Nomadland were among the big winners at the BAFTAs 2021. The EE British Academy Film Awards took place the weekend of 10 and 11 April 2021 and were hosted virtually and broadcast from London's Royal Albert Hall with winners accepting awards remotely.
    Africa

    12 Apr 2021
    Promising Young Woman and Nomadland were among the big winners at the BAFTAs 2021. The EE British Academy Film Awards took place the weekend of 10 and 11 April 2021 and were hosted virtually and broadcast from London's Royal Albert Hall with winners accepting awards remotely.


    Full list of BAFTAs 2021 winners: 


    Best Film
    The Father
    The Mauritanian
    Nomadland – winner
    Promising Young Woman 
    The Trial Of The Chicago 7

    Outstanding British Film
    Calm With Horses
    The Dig
    The Father
    His House
    Limbo
    The Mauritanian
    Mogul Mowgli
    Promising Young Woman – winner
    Rocks
    Saint Maud


    Leading Actress
    Bukky Bakray (Rocks)
    Radha Blank (The 40-Year-Old Version)
    Vanessa Kirby (Pieces Of A Woman)
    Frances McDormand (Nomadland) – winner
    Wunmi Mosaku (His House)
    Alfre Woodard (Clemency)

    Leading Actor
    Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal)
    Anthony Hopkins (The Father) – winner
    Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger)
    Mads Mikkelsen (Another Round)
    Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)
    Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

    Supporting Actress
    Niamh Algar (Calm With Horses)
    Kosar Ali (Rocks)
    Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
    Dominique Fishback (Judas And The Black Messiah)
    Ashley Madekwe (County Lines)
    Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari) – winner


    Supporting Actor
    Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah) – winner
    Barry Keoghan (Calm With Horses)
    Alan Kim (Minari)
    Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night In Miami…)
    Clarke Peters (Da 5 Bloods)
    Paul Raci (Sound Of Metal)

    Director
    Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)
    Shannon Murphy (Babyteeth)
    Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)
    Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) – winner
    Jasmila Žbanić (Quo Vadis, Aida?)
    Sarah Gavron (Rocks)


    Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
    His House – winner
    Limbo
    Moffie
    Rocks
    Saint Maud

    Animated Film
    Onward
    Soul – winner
    Wolfwalkers

    Adapted Screenplay
    The Dig
    The Father – winner
    The Mauritanian
    Nomadland
    The White Tiger

    Original Screenplay
    Another Round 
    Mank
    Promising Young Woman – winner
    Rocks
    The Trial Of The Chicago 7

    Cinematography
    Judas And The Black Messiah
    Mank
    The Mauritanian
    News Of The World
    Nomadland – winner

    EE Rising Star Award
    Bukky Bakray – winner
    Conrad Khan
    Kingsley Ben-Adir
    Morfydd Clark
    Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù

    Documentary
    Collective
    David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
    The Dissident
    My Octopus Teacher – winner
    The Social Dilemma

    SOUTH AFRICA

    SA film My Octopus Teacher wins Best Documentary at the 2021 BAFTAs

    The critically acclaimed South African documentary, My Octopus Teacher won in the Best Documentary category at the British Academy Film Awards held in London, last night, 11 April 2021.

    1 hour ago


    Film Not in the English Language
    Another Round – winner
    Dear Comrades!
    Les Misérables
    Minari
    Quo Vadis, Aida?

    Costume Design
    Ammonite
    The Dig
    Emma
    Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – winner 
    Mank

    Makeup & Hair
    The Dig
    Hillbilly Elegy
    Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – winner
    Mank
    Pinocchio

    Original Score
    Mank
    Minari
    News Of The World
    Promising Young Woman
    Soul – winner

    Editing
    The Father
    Nomadland
    Promising Young Woman
    Sound Of Metal – winner
    The Trial Of The Chicago 7

    Production Design
    The Dig
    The Father
    Mank – winner
    News Of The World
    Rebecca

    Sound
    Greyhound
    News Of The World
    Nomadland
    Soul
    Sound Of Metal – winner

    Special Visual Effects
    Greyhound
    The Midnight Sky
    Mulan
    The One And Only Ivan
    Tenet – winner

    British Short Animation
    The Fire Next Time
    The Owl And The Pussycat – winner
    The Song Of A Lost Boy

    British Short Film 
    Eyelash
    Lizard
    Lucky Break
    Miss Curvy
    The Present – winner

    Casting
    Calm With Horses
    Judas And The Black Messiah
    Minari
    Promising Young Woman
    Rocks     – winner

    Outstanding Contribution To Cinema
    Noel Clarke

    Fellowship
    Ang Lee
