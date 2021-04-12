All the winners from the BAFTAs 2021

Promising Young Woman and Nomadland were among the big winners at the BAFTAs 2021. The EE British Academy Film Awards took place the weekend of 10 and 11 April 2021 and were hosted virtually and broadcast from London's Royal Albert Hall with winners accepting awards remotely.

Full list of BAFTAs 2021 winners:

Darkly comedic revenge thriller Promising Young Woman is this year's Outstanding British Film winner

Chloé Zhao accepts the BAFTA for Director for Nomadland

SOUTH AFRICA SA film My Octopus Teacher wins Best Documentary at the 2021 BAFTAs The critically acclaimed South African documentary, My Octopus Teacher won in the Best Documentary category at the British Academy Film Awards held in London, last night, 11 April 2021.

The FatherThe MauritanianPromising Young WomanThe Trial Of The Chicago 7Calm With HorsesThe DigThe FatherHis HouseLimboThe MauritanianMogul MowgliRocksSaint MaudBukky Bakray (Rocks)Radha Blank (The 40-Year-Old Version)Vanessa Kirby (Pieces Of A Woman)Wunmi Mosaku (His House)Alfre Woodard (Clemency)Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal)Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger)Mads Mikkelsen (Another Round)Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)Niamh Algar (Calm With Horses)Kosar Ali (Rocks)Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)Dominique Fishback (Judas And The Black Messiah)Ashley Madekwe (County Lines)Barry Keoghan (Calm With Horses)Alan Kim (Minari)Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night In Miami…)Clarke Peters (Da 5 Bloods)Paul Raci (Sound Of Metal)Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)Shannon Murphy (Babyteeth)Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)Jasmila Žbanić (Quo Vadis, Aida?)Sarah Gavron (Rocks)LimboMoffieRocksSaint MaudOnwardWolfwalkersThe DigThe MauritanianNomadlandThe White TigerAnother RoundMankRocksThe Trial Of The Chicago 7Judas And The Black MessiahMankThe MauritanianNews Of The WorldConrad KhanKingsley Ben-AdirMorfydd ClarkṢọpẹ́ DìrísùCollectiveDavid Attenborough: A Life On Our PlanetThe DissidentThe Social DilemmaDear Comrades!Les MisérablesMinariQuo Vadis, Aida?AmmoniteThe DigEmmaMankThe DigHillbilly ElegyMankPinocchioMankMinariNews Of The WorldPromising Young WomanThe FatherNomadlandPromising Young WomanThe Trial Of The Chicago 7The DigThe FatherNews Of The WorldRebeccaGreyhoundNews Of The WorldNomadlandSoulGreyhoundThe Midnight SkyMulanThe One And Only IvanThe Fire Next TimeThe Song Of A Lost BoyEyelashLizardLucky BreakMiss CurvyCalm With HorsesJudas And The Black MessiahMinariPromising Young WomanNoel ClarkeAng Lee