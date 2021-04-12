All the winners from the BAFTAs 2021

Darkly comedic revenge thriller Promising Young Woman is this year’s Outstanding British Film winner at the #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/To0GOpw68O— BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 11, 2021
Chloé Zhao reckons she's made her teacher proud as she accepts the BAFTA for Director for @Nomadlandfilm (we think so too!) �� #EEBAFTAs @EE pic.twitter.com/cGNTfpLVrq— BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 11, 2021
SOUTH AFRICA
The critically acclaimed South African documentary, My Octopus Teacher won in the Best Documentary category at the British Academy Film Awards held in London, last night, 11 April 2021.