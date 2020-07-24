More doccies added to 2020 Encounters Fest lineup

More documentaries have been added to the 2020 Encounters Documentary Film Festival lineup. This year's festival programme will make almost all films on the programme free-of-charge to view on virtual platforms from 20 to 30 August 2020.

Africa is in the spotlight again at Encounters as unique perspectives from the continent are offered up across the programme in this year’s line-up. In Sakawa, directed by Ben Asamoah, we’re given an eye-opening look inside the world of Ghana’s great internet scam industry through the eyes of the scammers themselves; The Letter, by producer-director duo Christopher King and Maia Lekow, gives insight into a young man’s journey to his grandmother’s rural home when he learns she’s been accused of witchcraft. Director Chris van der Vorm heads to the fascinating area of Makoko in Lagos to meet one of its most colourful characters in Mrs F; and in Beyond my Steps by director Kamy Lara we get a look into the performance of and the rehearsals leading up to a dance piece from an Angolan dance troupe. The film focuses on five dancers who explore the concepts of tradition, culture, memory and identity.Viewers have several exciting South African political documentaries to look forward to as well. In Underground to the Corridors of Power by director Teddy Mattera we get a critical look into the formation of the National Union of Miners (NUM), centring on the miner’s struggle for a living wage and better working conditions. Two very different views of South Africa since 1994 also emerge from Sifiso Khanyile’s A New Country that argues that the dream of the rainbow nation is a fallacy and that the legacy of apartheid is still in place, while Good Hope directed by Anthony Fabian is an optimistic film that looks at 36 dynamic South Africans working to grapple with these changes. Rehad Desai’s How to Steal a Country goes in-depth to uncover the alleged corruption scandal surrounding former President Jacob Zuma and the Gupta family.South African culture, history and sport also get unpacked at this year’s festival across a diverse mix of new films. I’m still in love with Kwaito by Enzo Slaghuis follows hip-hop pioneer ‘Enzo’ Tema on a nostalgic look at his love for Kwaito. Listen to My Song by Glenn Ujebe Masokoane is the first tribute to supremely talented jazz musician and composer Gideon Nxumalo (1929-1970). Two new documentaries go into the story of South African dance with San Dance going to the heart of San dance culture, directed by Richard Wicksteed and Rumba in the Jungle directed by Yolanda Keabetswe Mogatusi taking a look into the highly competitive Sun City dance competition. On the sports front, Blindside takes a look at the 1974 boycott-breaking British Lions tour with the Springbok rugby team. South Africa’s health also gets an intriguing treatment in Tin Soldiers by director Odette Schwegler, about people living with one of the world’s rarest and most debilitating diseases. And the historical look at the old railway town of Hutchinson and its subsequent deterioration and abandonment in Hutchinson: Shunted is a fascinating snapshot of very small-town life during Apartheid.

The best documentaries from around the globe bring the rest of the world into focus in the following films: