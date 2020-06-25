Freely available, virtual 22nd Encounters Doccie Fest to open with 'Influence' premiere

During this challenging time of Covid-19, the courageous step toward a new kind of film festival has been a monumental team effort, says Encounters Festival Director Mandisa Zitha and the result of innovative action from all sides of the film sector.After two decades offering South African and international audiences compelling and groundbreaking documentaries, this move into the digital arena sees Encounters at the cutting-edge of cinema’s next wave.
Over the coming weeks, the Encounters team will announce its digital plan that will make its aim to make this year’s selection of films available to everyone an internet reality. The objective, says the team, is to create a festival accessible to all - whatever your preference - on the big screen and online.
Influence, by Daily Maverick journalist-provocateurs Richard Poplak and Diana Neille, charts the rise and fall of the infamous London-based PR firm Bell Pottinger. As audiences and reviewers around the world attest, the film is a stark reminder of the dangers that lurk within the post-truth era, in which masters of disinformation use new digital tools to wage ancient propaganda wars — undermining the very fabric of democratic societies.
The film has only become more urgent in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, where the media zone is flooded with so much ‘news’ that it’s difficult to tell up from down. “If anything, the pandemic crisis has made bad actors like Bell Pottinger appear even more dangerous,” says Neille, “even the president of the United States is peddling miracle cures that have no solid basis in science. We certainly didn’t anticipate that when we turned on the cameras more than two years ago.”
“We feel our film will help audiences appreciate the relationship between politicians, corporations and the media” added producer Neil Brandt of Storyscope. We hope Influence will play a role in pulling back the veil and helping people navigate the uncertain times ahead of us.”
There will be more exciting films and events served up which will be announced in the coming weeks. But to stay up-to-date with the exciting developments happening at Encounters 2020, and to get the programme as soon as it's released, follow our social media and head to encounters.co.za