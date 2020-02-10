All the winners of the 2020 Oscars

The Best Actress and Best Actor Oscars were won by Renée Zellweger (Judy) and Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) – completing both actors’ winning sweep in the same categories at almost all of this year’s awards season-ceremonies.
Jojo Rabbit’s Oscar win for Best Adapted Screenplay echoes its Bafta Film Award from last week.
Check out all the winners:
Best Picture:
Parasite (Winner) Ford v Ferrari The Irishman Jojo Rabbit Joker Little Women Marriage Story 1917 Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Lead Actor:
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker (Winner) Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Adam Driver, Marriage Story Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Lead Actress:
Renee Zellweger, Judy (Winner) Cynthia Erivo, Harriet Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story Saoirse Ronan, Little Women Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Supporting Actor:
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Winner) Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes Al Pacino, The Irishman Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Supporting Actress:
Laura Dern, Marriage Story (Winner) Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell Scarlett Johannson, Jojo Rabbit Florence Pugh, Little Women Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Director:
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite (Winner) Martin Scorsese, The Irishman Todd Phillips, Joker Sam Mendes, 1917 Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Animated Feature:
Toy Story 4, Josh Cooley (Winner) How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Dean DeBlois I Lost My Body, Jeremy Clapin Klaus, Sergio Pablos Missing Link, Chris Butler
Adapted Screenplay:
Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi (Winner) The Irishman, Steven Zaillian Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver Just Mercy, Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham Little Women, Greta Gerwig The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten
Original Screenplay:
Parasite, Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han (Winner) Knives Out, Rian Johnson Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach 1917, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Cinematography:
1917, Roger Deakins (Winner) The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto Joker, Lawrence Sher The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Robert Richardson
Best International Feature Film:
Parasite, Bong Joon Ho (Winner) Corpus Christi, Jan Komasa Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov Les Miserables, Ladj Ly Pain and Glory, Pedro Almodovar
Film Editing:
Ford v Ferrari, Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland (Winner) The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles Joker, Jeff Groth Parasite, Jinmo Yang
Sound Editing:
Ford v Ferrari, Don Sylvester (Winner) Joker, Alan Robert Murray 1917, Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Wylie Stateman Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker, Matthew Wood, David Acord
Sound Mixing:
1917 (Winner) Ad Astra Ford v Ferrari Joker Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Production Design:
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh (Winner) The Irishman, Bob Shaw and Regina Graves Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova 1917, Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales Parasite, Lee Ha-Jun and Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram, and Cho Hee
Original Score:
Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir (Winner) Little Women, Alexandre Desplat Marriage Story, Randy Newman 1917, Thomas Newman Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams*“The King,” Nicholas Britell
Original Song:
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again”, Rocketman (Winner) “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away”, Toy Story 4 “I’m Standing With You”, Breakthrough “Into the Unknown”, Frozen 2 “Stand Up”, Harriet
Makeup and Hair:
Bombshell (Winner) Joker Judy Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 1917
Costume Design:
Little Women, Jacqueline Durran (Winner) The Irishman, Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C Rubeo Joker, Mark Bridges Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips
Visual Effects:
1917 (Winner) Avengers Endgame The Irishman The Lion King Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Documentary Feature:
American Factory, Julia Rieichert, Steven Bognar (Winner) The Cave, Feras Fayyad The Edge of Democracy, Petra Costa For Sama, Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov
Best Documentary Short Subject:
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone, Carol Dysinger (Winner) In the Absence Life Overtakes Me, Kristine Samuelson, John Haptas St. Louis Superman Walk Run Cha-Cha, Laura Nix
Best Live Action Short Film:
The Neighbors’ Window, Marshall Curry (Winner) “Brotherhood, Meryam Joobeur Nefta Football Club, Yves Piat Saria, Bryan Buckley A Sister, Delphine Girard
Animated Short:
Hair Love, Matthew A Cherry (Winner) Dcera, Daria Kashcheeva Kitbull, Rosana Sullivan Memorable, Bruno Collet Sister, Siqi Song
