All the winners of the 2020 Oscars

The 92nd Academy Awards was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy accept the Visual Effects award for '1917' - © Getty Images Renée Zellweger accepts Best Actress for 'Judy' - © Getty Images Joaquin Phoenix accepts Best Actor in 'Joker' - © Getty Images

ranks in the upper tier of films which have won the most film awards in 2020, and further received this year’s Oscars for Best Cinematography, Best Sound Mixing and Best Visual Editing.The Best Actress and Best Actor Oscars were won by Renée Zellweger (Judy) and Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) – completing both actors’ winning sweep in the same categories at almost all of this year’s awards season-ceremonies.Jojo Rabbit’s Oscar win for Best Adapted Screenplay echoes its Bafta Film Award from last week.Check out all the winners:Ford v FerrariThe IrishmanJojo RabbitJokerLittle WomenMarriage Story1917Once Upon a Time in HollywoodAntonio Banderas, Pain and GloryLeonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in HollywoodAdam Driver, Marriage StoryJonathan Pryce, The Two PopesCynthia Erivo, HarrietScarlett Johansson, Marriage StorySaoirse Ronan, Little WomenCharlize Theron, BombshellTom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the NeighborhoodAnthony Hopkins, The Two PopesAl Pacino, The IrishmanJoe Pesci, The IrishmanKathy Bates, Richard JewellScarlett Johannson, Jojo RabbitFlorence Pugh, Little WomenMargot Robbie, BombshellMartin Scorsese, The IrishmanTodd Phillips, JokerSam Mendes, 1917Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in HollywoodHow to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Dean DeBloisI Lost My Body, Jeremy ClapinKlaus, Sergio PablosMissing Link, Chris ButlerThe Irishman, Steven ZaillianJoker, Todd Phillips, Scott SilverJust Mercy, Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew LanhamLittle Women, Greta GerwigThe Two Popes, Anthony McCartenKnives Out, Rian JohnsonMarriage Story, Noah Baumbach1917, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-CairnsOnce Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin TarantinoThe Irishman, Rodrigo PrietoJoker, Lawrence SherThe Lighthouse, Jarin BlaschkeOnce Upon a Time in Hollywood, Robert RichardsonCorpus Christi, Jan KomasaHoneyland, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo StefanovLes Miserables, Ladj LyPain and Glory, Pedro AlmodovarThe Irishman, Thelma SchoonmakerJojo Rabbit, Tom EaglesJoker, Jeff GrothParasite, Jinmo YangJoker, Alan Robert Murray1917, Oliver Tarney, Rachel TateOnce Upon a Time in Hollywood, Wylie StatemanStar Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker, Matthew Wood, David AcordAd AstraFord v FerrariJokerOnce Upon a Time in HollywoodThe Irishman, Bob Shaw and Regina GravesJojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova1917, Dennis Gassner and Lee SandalesParasite, Lee Ha-Jun and Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram, and Cho HeeLittle Women, Alexandre DesplatMarriage Story, Randy Newman1917, Thomas NewmanStar Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams*“The King,” Nicholas Britell“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away”, Toy Story 4“I’m Standing With You”, Breakthrough“Into the Unknown”, Frozen 2“Stand Up”, HarrietJokerJudyMaleficent: Mistress of Evil1917The Irishman, Sandy Powell, Christopher PetersonJojo Rabbit, Mayes C RubeoJoker, Mark BridgesOnce Upon a Time in Hollywood, Arianne PhillipsAvengers EndgameThe IrishmanThe Lion KingStar Wars: The Rise of SkywalkerThe Cave, Feras FayyadThe Edge of Democracy, Petra CostaFor Sama, Waad Al-Kateab, Edward WattsHoneyland, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo StefanovIn the AbsenceLife Overtakes Me, Kristine Samuelson, John HaptasSt. Louis SupermanWalk Run Cha-Cha, Laura Nix“Brotherhood, Meryam JoobeurNefta Football Club, Yves PiatSaria, Bryan BuckleyA Sister, Delphine GirardDcera, Daria KashcheevaKitbull, Rosana SullivanMemorable, Bruno ColletSister, Siqi Song