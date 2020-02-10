Film News South Africa

All the winners of the 2020 Oscars

The 92nd Academy Awards was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, United States.
1917 ranks in the upper tier of films which have won the most film awards in 2020, and further received this year’s Oscars for Best Cinematography, Best Sound Mixing and Best Visual Editing.


The Best Actress and Best Actor Oscars were won by Renée Zellweger (Judy) and Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) – completing both actors’ winning sweep in the same categories at almost all of this year’s awards season-ceremonies.

Jojo Rabbit’s Oscar win for Best Adapted Screenplay echoes its Bafta Film Award from last week.

Check out all the winners:

Best Picture:


Parasite (Winner)
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Lead Actor:


Joaquin Phoenix, Joker (Winner)
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Lead Actress:


Renee Zellweger, Judy (Winner)
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Supporting Actor:


Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Winner)
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Supporting Actress:


Laura Dern, Marriage Story (Winner)
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Scarlett Johannson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Director:


Bong Joon Ho, Parasite (Winner)
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Animated Feature:


Toy Story 4, Josh Cooley (Winner)
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Dean DeBlois
I Lost My Body, Jeremy Clapin
Klaus, Sergio Pablos
Missing Link, Chris Butler

Adapted Screenplay:


Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi (Winner)
The Irishman, Steven Zaillian
Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Just Mercy, Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham
Little Women, Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten

Original Screenplay:


Parasite, Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han (Winner)
Knives Out, Rian Johnson
Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach
1917, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Cinematography:


1917, Roger Deakins (Winner)
The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto
Joker, Lawrence Sher
The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Robert Richardson

Best International Feature Film:


Parasite, Bong Joon Ho (Winner)
Corpus Christi, Jan Komasa
Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov
Les Miserables, Ladj Ly
Pain and Glory, Pedro Almodovar

Film Editing:


Ford v Ferrari, Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland (Winner)
The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles
Joker, Jeff Groth
Parasite, Jinmo Yang

Sound Editing:


Ford v Ferrari, Don Sylvester (Winner)
Joker, Alan Robert Murray
1917, Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Wylie Stateman
Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker, Matthew Wood, David Acord

Sound Mixing:


1917 (Winner)
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Production Design:


Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh (Winner)
The Irishman, Bob Shaw and Regina Graves
Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova
1917, Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales
Parasite, Lee Ha-Jun and Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram, and Cho Hee

Original Score:


Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir (Winner)
Little Women, Alexandre Desplat
Marriage Story, Randy Newman
1917, Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams*“The King,” Nicholas Britell

Original Song:


“I’m Gonna Love Me Again”, Rocketman (Winner)
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away”, Toy Story 4
“I’m Standing With You”, Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown”, Frozen 2
“Stand Up”, Harriet

Makeup and Hair:


Bombshell (Winner)
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917

Costume Design:


Little Women, Jacqueline Durran (Winner)
The Irishman, Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson
Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C Rubeo
Joker, Mark Bridges
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips

Visual Effects:


1917 (Winner)
Avengers Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Documentary Feature:


American Factory, Julia Rieichert, Steven Bognar (Winner)
The Cave, Feras Fayyad
The Edge of Democracy, Petra Costa
For Sama, Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov

Best Documentary Short Subject:


Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone, Carol Dysinger (Winner)
In the Absence
Life Overtakes Me, Kristine Samuelson, John Haptas
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha, Laura Nix

Best Live Action Short Film:


The Neighbors’ Window, Marshall Curry (Winner)
“Brotherhood, Meryam Joobeur
Nefta Football Club, Yves Piat
Saria, Bryan Buckley
A Sister, Delphine Girard

Animated Short:


Hair Love, Matthew A Cherry (Winner)
Dcera, Daria Kashcheeva
Kitbull, Rosana Sullivan
Memorable, Bruno Collet
Sister, Siqi Song
