WomensMonth: Music journalist, podcaster Tecla Ciolfi on unapologetically taking up space

When it comes to championing the South African music scene you get no better cheerleader than Tecla Ciolfi. From her formative days as an LMG music journalist to founding and managing her music news website Texx and the City to now hosting a number one music podcast series, Texx Talks, this powerhouse of a woman is the definition of hustle.

Tecla Ciolfi - Photo by Leigh Groenemeyer - Image: Supplied

Congrats on all your recent success and recognition! What have been some of your ultimate career highlights?

Can you give us some background on why the decision to start a podcast and how you made this happen?

What do you attribute your success to?

What advice would you give to women wanting to work in the media and music spaces? My answer to this type of question has changed so much over the years, but my advice would be to take up as much space as possible and to stop apologising. Men never apologise and it's time that we claim our voice and our space in every workplace because we deserve to be there as much as they do.

What still needs to change when it comes to supporting women in the local music industry and industries in general?

Are there any female figures who have had a particularly positive influence on your life?

What do you love most about being a woman?

What’s your hidden talent?

We got in touch this Women’s Month to chat career highlights, podcasting through a pandemic and taking up space.Being featured on Bizcommunity obviously! Yes, I like to flatter. But I’ve also got all the love in the world for your team because you’ve always supported every venture that I’ve undertaken, whether it’s a failure or a success. One of my recent successes, however, is my number one music podcast Texx Talks, which has become like my proverbial child and every season I watch it grow and grow and it’s a real thing of beauty.I think my recent cover of the Mail & Guardian’s Art section, in light of Texx Talks being something that people like to listen to, is also pretty great.My producer bugged me until I made it happen, that’s legit the story. We had two gin-fuelled ‘meetings’ about it and then before I knew it, I was in the studio and season one was done. I had no idea that we would go into our first lockdown as we launched season one though, so the snowball of its success really caught me by surprise but also provided us with a unique set of challenges as to how to record season two. But with the help of TOMS, we navigated that and even now as we begin the planning of season seven. Through our continued lockdowns, Texx Talks has given me a sense of purpose and renewed creative spirit. Can you tell I’m mildly obsessed with my podcast?The hard work of everyone involved. It takes a village. But over the years I figured out that my strength as a journalist and an interviewer lies in my ability to connect with my subject when I’m sitting in front of them. Remote recordings obviously presented a bit of a challenge on this front, but I’ve been able to adapt my interviewing style where I’m still engaging enough and ask the right questions to get the goods. I like to make people feel comfortable like they’re having a chat with a good friend. I’m not out here trying to ambush anyone or be controversial for the sake of.I think that change really does begin at home, and in the classroom and at a grassroots level. There need to be more community-led projects that invest in the future of girls from an early age - whether it be through after school programmes where they can learn various skills or different extracurricular activities where they can hone talents that might not appear automatically in the classroom.My answer to this will always be my mother because she taught me how to navigate this life thing and she’s still my go-to for every important decision that I make on a day-to-day basis.The ability to totally baffle a man.I can fold my tongue into very weird shapes so naturally I’m a hit at all the jols.