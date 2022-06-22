Industries

Captivate contributes to the development of women in cycling through Cycle2Ride

22 Jun 2022
Issued by: Playmakers
In support of developing women in sport, Captivate the Playmakers Group activation, shopper marketing, branding and logistics business has joined a community of sponsors of a South African all-female cycling team, Team Stadio as they prepare for upcoming events including the 2022 Spar Swiss Epic.
Remofilwe Moeketsi, Seishane Leshaba, Buhle Beauty Ngobese, and Nomthandazo Preya Mbulawa
Remofilwe Moeketsi, Seishane Leshaba, Buhle Beauty Ngobese, and Nomthandazo Preya Mbulawa
The all-female team rides for Cycle2Ride; an initiative supported by Curro that aims to promote cycling as a medium for family cohesion, relaxation and for those truly interested in becoming professional athletes. Team Stadio comprises of four determined women, namely Buhle Beauty Ngobese and Remofilwe Moeketsi, who are the first African female team to finish the Absa Cape Epic as well as Pontso Mohoaladi and Nomthandazo Preya Mbulawa, who took part in the inaugural #SheUntamed Epic Trippers session at this year’s Absa Cape Epic race.

As with many sporting codes, there is a real opportunity to empower and provide assistance to ensure athletes are given the best shot of competing on local and global stages alike. This was Captivates' view when they set out to contribute to the training and development of Team Stadio.

“As an integrated sponsorship marketing consultancy that operates within the sports and lifestyle arena, mountain biking is a sport that is close to our hearts. For us to make a contribution to young talented individuals is one way we believe we can make a difference. We have extensive experience developing solutions for cycling communities through our valued clients. One such client is Absa, who has invested heavily into the growth of the sport through their title sponsorship of the Absa Cape Epic,” said Playmakers managing partner Seishane Leshaba.

“Through partnerships with mountain bike teams like Team Stadio, we can start to ensure there is more female representation in cycling – on and off the trail. We hope this financial contribution will assist the team in reaching new heights and ensure that Cycle2Ride can continue developing even more female teams in our local communities,” added Leshaba.

With a bold goal in mind, Cycle2Ride aims to transform the cycling world and change the face of mountain biking in South Africa. “We believe cycling can indeed change lives and I am a great of example of that. Our vision is to work towards reaching all corners of our country, where cycling as a sport has not been developed and encouraged. We are passionate about our people, and there is an even greater need to get more women involved in sports at a grassroots and professional level,” said Phillimon Sebona, head of cycling development and pro rider for Cycle2Ride.

“Mountain biking is commonly known as a male sport and Cycle2Ride would like to change that perception and mindset by promoting more young female riders to join their team. We would like to raise and promote a proudly South African team that is well-positioned in the mountain biking community and encourage our teams to consider cycling as careers as well,” adds Sebona.

To follow Team Sadio on their latest race updates, visit www.cycle2ride.co.za.

Read more: Absa, Spar, Curro

