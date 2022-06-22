Think Creative Africa brings you a taste of the soft life with a new campaign for Flying Fish Seltzer

Think Creative Africa was selected to create and implement a new campaign for Flying Fish Seltzer following a competitive three-way pitch facilitated by Filmer.tv. The integrated campaign will be executed as a collection of impactfully placed social, influencer, digital and out-of-home communications, leading with a one-of-a-kind ambassador who will be sharing the Soft Life bubbles of wisdom found in Flying Fish Seltzer.