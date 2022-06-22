Think Creative Africa brings you a taste of the soft life with a new campaign for Flying Fish Seltzer

Think Creative Africa was selected to create and implement a new campaign for Flying Fish Seltzer following a competitive three-way pitch facilitated by Filmer.tv. The integrated campaign will be executed as a collection of impactfully placed social, influencer, digital and out-of-home communications, leading with a one-of-a-kind ambassador who will be sharing the Soft Life bubbles of wisdom found in Flying Fish Seltzer.
The campaign, which runs for five months, will deliver a genuinely lighthearted and original concept whilst educating the South African audience about alcoholic seltzer as a category, at the same time positioning the Flying Fish variants as the best option when looking for lightweight refreshment.
Even though the seltzer category is big in the United States it is still on a rising trajectory in South Africa, which makes the campaign particularly significant. The category is ripe for growth and a wider audience is ready to experience a new type of alcoholic beverage that delivers on the crispness of its ingredients, which include sparkling water and fresh fruit juice, with an added kick and a low sugar content that is easy on the ‘mkhaba’. The new Flying Fish Seltzer campaign is strategically geared to fill the gap and accelerate demand for those looking for a healthier alternative without compromising on the fun.
Thibedi Meso, executive creative director – Think Creative Africa, says, “Flying Fish Seltzer is a challenger brand that educates in a fun, fresh way to drive trial and consideration. Our client was open to our idea and excited to hear about our approach of positioning Flying Fish Seltzer as the drink for those who aspire to living the Soft Life. The target audience is dealing with a quarter life crisis, and the general view is that life is hard. Therefore, we felt strongly that the brand should show up in a way that will appeal to those who don’t let life bring them down; those who, despite the hardships of life, never hesitate or wait to live the Soft Life.”
Flying Fish Seltzer is a stand-out brand that offers a new perspective on an alcoholic beverage that is more sessionable, considerably lighter and still aspirational. It’s for anyone who appreciates ‘less sugar, less calories’ as an option and is willing to try new things. The new communications campaign appeals to this broader audience, not just beer and cider drinkers, with messaging that encapsulates bubbly, soft and a new way of living each moment to the fullest, without compromise.
The commercial introduces Low Sugar Bae – the soft life guru and author of The Book of Soft Life. With his smooth deep voice, he expounds his preferred way of living and shares quotes such as – “Live every day as if akekh’ uGogo” and “Spontaneity is the spice of soft life”. The commercial sheds light on the product in a way that is flirty and fun.
“Our aim is always to create great campaigns through an African lens, with creativity that is memorable and talks directly to the targeted consumer. Abo Mkhulu Bae or older gentlemen in great shape have long caused a stir on social media, and we couldn’t think of a better ambassador to deliver our message. Low Sugar Bae still looks great at his ripe age because Flying Fish Seltzer is his drink of choice, and he’s here to give us some insight into how we can enjoy Flying Fish Seltzer whilst getting a taste of the Soft Life,” continues Meso.
Zetu Damane, Think Creative Africa’s chief strategic officer, explains that standing out in the cluttered flavoured alcoholic spirits category is a mammoth task. That's why it was important to connect with consumers using an insight they could really relate to while showing up in a fresh unexpected way. Who better than the wizened low sugar bae to guide this anxiety fraught generation through their quarter-life crisis?
“We were struck by the skillful originality of the concept presented by Think Creative Africa, together with their solid understanding of our target audience and our ambitions for the brand. Their creative and solutions-driven acumen is palpable and apparent in their campaign ideas. We’re excited to be working with this formidable team,” says Nonjabulo Ndwandwe, product owner of Flying Fish Seltzer at AB InBev.
View the first episode of Flying Fish Seltzer’s Book of Soft life here
and follow @flyingfishseltzer
and #WhyWait for more.