BehindtheSelfie: Manuela Dias de Deus, owner of One-Eyed Jack marketing

The creator of the inaugural Content Creator Awards, Manuela Dias de Deus, also spends her time trying to figure out the best ways to do marketing at the agency One-Eyed Jack.

Image supplied: Manuela Dias de Deus

We spoke with her to find out more about her work, the awards, and her personal day-to-day…While our incredible team is working their magic and keeping our clients happy, I’m thinking of new ideas on how to propel One-eyed Jack to the next level. Our aim is to be THE entertainment marketing agency in SA. By creating the DStv Content Creator Awards and now with producing the Comics’ Choice Awards, we’re set on a super exciting course.My role is to make sure we’re on the radar of SA’s best lifestyle brands so that we’re top of mind when they’re looking for PR, influencer campaigns or events.Sheer determination and drive with a dash of fun.I always fancied myself as a rock star on the international touring circuit, but not being able to sing a note kind of threw a spanner in the works there.I started out in consumer PR, but it always felt a bit like ‘work’. When I moved to the UK and started working with brands and sponsorships at massive music festivals and international awards events, I felt so fuelled and I loved it, so I came back to SA and carved out the perfect niche here to do what I love.Gosh, this question feels like an opportunity to brag, I’ll take it! I’ve had such a fantastic career and am so lucky to have met so many extremely talented artists.When in the UK I worked on Bridget Jones 2 and got to be in a scene in the film, which was totally fun. Meeting Leonardo di Caprio at the Baftas nearly took me out at the knees.Highlights in South Africa include being in the throng of 15,000 fans at Rocking the Daisies and producing VW’s VIVOnation festivals. I’m in the middle of another highlight right now with the conceptualisation and creation of the DStv Content Creator Awards and how well that’s been received.The DStv Content Creator Awards celebrates the people, brands and agencies behind thumb-stopping content. We’re shining a light on people who make us feel good.There are 24 categories, and whilst we’re keeping the entries to local creators this year, by year three we want to be THE Content Creator platform for Africa. We’re hoping to achieve greatness. We want to be an event that’s known by everyone, so that emerging creators hone their craft because they want to win, giving as many talented South Africans the opportunity to break out internationally as possible.As it’s such a pioneering event property, we’ve attracted some incredible sponsors, like DStv, TikTok, Netwerk24, Meltwater, INJOZI Digital Design, Steyn Entertainment and Humanz, so with their help, we’re hoping to achieve so much this first year.I’m a huge fan of the new restaurant/bar called Blondie on Kloof Street in Cape Town, so I head there with friends whenever I get the chance. I’m not sure if it’s the casual vibe, the playlist, or the best roast potatoes in town, but whatever it is, it keeps me going back.I’m listening to a little ditty by Frankie Cosmos called Sappho. It’s the kind of track I’d have loved in my 20s and makes me feel a little lighter when I put it on in the mornings.By the end of the year, I’d like to have all three businesses thriving, a happy, motivated team and some time off to enjoy my five-year-old daughter, my sister and my folks.