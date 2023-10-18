Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

The CoupHoward AudioLocation BankThe Publicity WorkshopBusiness and Arts South AfricaaHead Marketing ServicesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Theatre Review South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Theater review: Orphans directed by Christo Davids

18 Oct 2023
Aa-isha HassiemBy: Aa-isha Hassiem
Christo Davids, best known for his role as Errol in the television soapie 7de laan, brings this iconic play to the local stage, addressing important, relevant issues in a South African context.
Image by Fiona MacPherson
Image by Fiona MacPherson

Orphans, a play by Lyle Kessler, revolves around two orphaned brothers, Phillip (Christian Bennett) and Treat (Stefan Erasmus), who form an unlikely bond with their kidnap victim, Harold (Abduragman Adams). Harold, an orphan himself, takes these boys under his wing and offers them guidance and support, something they have been missing.

Through this, the play expertly navigates the topic of masculinity and the importance of positive male influences, a subject which is prevalent in today’s discussions. It also tackles grief in its many forms; the loss of parents, the loss of childhood, the loss of what could have been.

Image by Fiona MacPherson
Image by Fiona MacPherson

Davids places these concepts under a South African microscope, specifically in coloured households, where the father is often absent, whether that’s physically or emotionally, and where grief is something that is swept under the rug. Orphans depicts how these issues tend to influence one another.

In the same breath, we are shown the hardship and pressure that comes with one sibling taking care of the other, especially when the caretaker himself has not had a guiding hand. Throw in financial issues and it’s hard to grasp how these boys have survived on their own for so long.

Image by Fiona MacPherson
Image by Fiona MacPherson

Despite these heavy subjects, the show has a steady flow of laugh-out-loud moments. It’s always easier to be amused when you see yourself and your culture reflected back to you. Bennett, Erasmus and Adams do a wonderful job of drawing you in emotionally and then evoking a laugh out of you.

With the modest, yet believable, set design, the actors seem to fill the make-believe room with their performances. They make us feel for these characters, root for them and grieve with them. The Golden Arrow Studio’s size adds to the play's intimacy, making you feel like you’re in their living room with them. It’s almost too soon when the lights come back up, the 90 minutes seem to fly by.

Image by Fiona MacPherson
Image by Fiona MacPherson

Overall, Orphans is an important analysis of our culture and is still relevant four decades later. With Davids’ modernisation, it makes an even bigger impact. It is truly a must-see!

Orphans will be running at the Baxter Golden Arrow Studio from 11-28 October 2023.

NextOptions
Aa-isha Hassiem
Aa-isha Hassiem's articles

About Aa-isha Hassiem

Content Assistant at Bizcommunity
Read more: theatre review, The Baxter Theatre, Abduragman Adams, Aa-isha Hassiem

Related

Suzuki unveils new 5-door Jimny at the Festival of Motoring
Suzuki unveils new 5-door Jimny at the Festival of Motoring28 Aug 2023
Driven: The new Suzuki Fronx
Driven: The new Suzuki Fronx21 Aug 2023
Get to know the minds behind luxury fashion rental boutique Closet Runway
Get to know the minds behind luxury fashion rental boutique Closet Runway12 Apr 2023
Jonathan Roxmouth's &quot;Key Change - My Favourite Pianists&quot; is not to be missed
Jonathan Roxmouth's "Key Change - My Favourite Pianists" is not to be missed22 Mar 2023
Afda lecturer Abduragman Adams receives Ministerial Award
AFDAAfda lecturer Abduragman Adams receives Ministerial Award4 Nov 2022
Image by Lindsey Appolis: Karatara deals with the tragedy of the Knysna fires
Karatara: Processing the tragic Knysna fires one step at a time21 Sep 2022
Image by Hossam Anttika: Dina Elwedidi is performing at The Baxter for a limited time
Baxter Theatre presents Egyptian songstress Dina Elwedidi8 Sep 2022
#OnTheBigScreen: The Umbrella Men, Lightyear, Last Seen Alive and The Artist's Wife
#OnTheBigScreen: The Umbrella Men, Lightyear, Last Seen Alive and The Artist's Wife17 Jun 2022

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz