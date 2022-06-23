Industries

The Jazzart Dance Theatre presents Woven

23 Jun 2022
The Jazzart Dance Theatre in partnership with New World Dance Theatre is presenting an evening of dance performances acknowledging the Western Cape's vibrant and diverse performing arts community this weekend.
Image supplied: The Jazzart Dance Theatre presents Woven
Image supplied: The Jazzart Dance Theatre presents Woven

The production, named Woven, is an eclectic collective of performing artists and companies coming together in celebration of the universal language of dance that reaches across borders, uniting and connecting the world through movement.

This inspired and dynamic dance production is aimed at celebrating, liberating and reinforcing the spirit of ‘unity’ and the coming together of different voices speaking through the moving body.

The programme will take place at the Artscape Theatre and will feature new works created by Jazzart Dance Theatre, New World Dance Theatre, Unmute Dance Company, EOAN Group Theatre Company, Sbo Ndaba Dance, Baba Ya Ya Performance Arts Academy and solo artists.

Image supplied: The Jazzart Dance Theatre presents Woven
Image supplied: The Jazzart Dance Theatre presents Woven

Jazzart will present new works created by Grant van Ster and Shaun Oelf and Dane Hurst, Jazzart’s resident artistic director. The platform also includes works created by the current company members, Chesney Stanfield, Emile Petersen and Keagan Damons who have been mentored by Dane during the creative process.

Woven promises to be a lively and uplifting evening of performing arts companies and artists, celebrating life, endurance and who have endured and survived the difficulties of the past two years.

The performances will run on 24 and 25 June at the Artscape Theatre at 7.30pm with a matinee performance on 25 June at 3pm. The running time is two hours with a 15-minute interval.

Tickets can be booked via the Artscape website or on Computicket.
