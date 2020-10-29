Italcotto joins Stiles

Stiles will incorporate Italcotto effective, 1 November 2020 into its business operations.
From left to right: Davide Marchesini, Managing Director at Italcotto and CEO of Calore Fireplaces, Steve Joubert, CEO of Stiles and Paolo Carlone, Marketing & Sales Director at Italcotto stand together in front of the Italcotto showroom on the Cape Town Foreshore
Stiles plans to increase its presence in the SA tile industry by incorporating the exclusive products from the well-known tile wholesaler, Italcotto.
Italcotto’s top trend ranges of wall and floor tiles, 2cm porcelain pavers and vinyl flooring will now be available through all Stiles stores nationwide.
Several members of Italcotto’s experienced sales teams, including family members Giovanna Carlone, Tiziana Tarantello and Rochelle Marchesini, will join the Stiles sales team to continue servicing its longstanding clients and assist in the transition of this new and exciting chapter into the Stiles brand.
Stiles stores will be further strengthened through a strategic collaboration with Calore Fireplaces to offer clients the convenience of being able to shop for tiles, taps, sanitary ware, fireplaces, braais, fire pits and much more all under one roof.
“Absorbing Italcotto into the current Stiles brand will create several exciting opportunities for Stiles to become the leading tile retailer in South Africa,” says Steve Joubert, CEO at Stiles. “We look forward to this new venture and can’t wait to see what the future holds,” he adds.
“There is no doubt Stiles will increase its presence in the South African tile industry through the absorption of Italcotto into the Stiles brand and the collaboration of Calore Fireplaces,” says Davide Marchesini, Managing Director at Italcotto and CEO of Calore Fireplaces. “Italcotto’s decades of experience in the SA tile industry will give Stiles the tools they need to succeed,” he adds.
For more information on how this new chapter will affect current customers, please contact: az.oc.ottoclati@selas.
Stiles is a South African tile and sanitaryware retail store with eight branches nationwide. They strive to be exclusive and unique, offering only the best quality products. Stiles supports local industry, artisans and artists from South Africa and are leaders in service, technical advice, creative ability and innovative ideas.
Italcotto has been driven, for the past 25 years, by their enthusiasm to share exceptional products of quality and style in the South African tile market and is a sound extension to the late founder of Italcotto , Angelo Marchesini’s passion for the tile industry. The Italcotto family members are proud to let this passion expand and live on with Stiles.
Stiles strives to be exclusive and unique, offering only the best quality products. We believe in the products we market and employ creative people with an enthusiasm to succeed.
