13th annual Bookmark Awards - announcement of the 2021 jury chairs and jury panels
In the run up to the 13th annual Bookmarks Awards, the IAB SA has announced the 2021 jury panels and their respective chairs. Comprising eight experts in their respective fields, the jury chairs together with their fellow panel judges will evaluate and award the latest and greatest in South African digital.
This year’s awards will encompass digital advertising and marketing work that falls into eight categories: Marketing; Performance Marketing; Builders; Publisher; Social, Community and Influencer Marketing; Innovative Engineers, Best Digital Student; and Special Honours.
Announcing new dates for the 13th annual Bookmarks 2021
Don't fret if you haven't yet submitted your entries - there's still time! And, there's a whole lot more to look forward to too...
IAB South Africa 1 Feb 2021
The Bookmarks strives for a diverse representation of all South Africans and, as such, all jury chairs have been nominated by industry members, ensuring that the judging panel is indicative of, and endorsed by, the industry at large. Importantly, this ensures that the winning work – which then serves as a benchmark for excellence – is judged fairly by those with the relevant expertise from a range of agencies, publishers and companies.
The 2021 jury panels and their respective chairs are:
2021 Bookmarks Marketing Panel
Kabelo
Moshapalo
TBWA Hunt Lascaris
Executive Creative Director
Camilla
Clerke
Ogilvy
Executive Creative Director
Neo
Makongoza
Grey
Group Head
Atiyya
Karodia
VMLY&R
Lead Strategist
Daisy
Mulenga
Imizamo Digital Media Agency
Co-Managing Director
Nobantu
Sibeko
King James
Integrated Creative Director
Elizabeth
Mokwena
Unilever
Marketing Director
Velokuhle
Mandlenkosi
Avatar Agency Group
Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer
Bruno
Bertrand
Estee Lauder Companies
Digital Marketing Diector
Sarah
Browning-de Villiers
Machine_
Chief Content Officer
Lauren
Mcinnes
Multichoice
Senior Manager: Marketing and Studio
Clare
Trafankowska
iProspect
Managing Director
Karin
Du Chenne
Kantar
Chief Growth Officer Africa Middle East
2021 Bookmarks Youth Action Panel
Luzuko
Tena
Ogilvy
Paid Social Campaign Manager
Maxinne
Mboweni
Digitas Liquorice
Digital Copywriter
Lotang
Mokoena
VMLY&R
Digital Strategist
Gregory
Booysen
King James
Art Director
Lesego
Thomas
Signal Hill Products
Brand Manager
Karabo
Ganzini
FCB Africa
Senior Brand Strategist
Nomacala
Mpeta
Digify Africa
Head of Learning
Vuyo
Henda
Unilever
Brand Director
Casey
De Menezes
McCann1886
Digital Strategist
Lethu
Zimu
Think Creative Africa
Creative Group Head
Mardilise
Burger
Initiative Media
Digital Director and Lead Strategist
Ruddy
Gatare
Machine_
Brand Strategist
Zubeida
Goolam
Valiant Agency
Chief Creative Officer
Sarah
Colville
The Niche Guys
Creative Director: Copy
2021 Bookmarks Publishing Panel
Razia
Pillay
Fouir
Director
Susie
White
Daily Maverick
Publisher
Adrian
Ephraim
The South African
Editor
Rikashni
Rangasamy
SuperSport
Senior Manager: Dgital
Lauren
Denton
Denstu
Head of Programmatic
Paballo
Rampa
Vodacom
Content Marketing Manager
Tinyiko
Mageza
V&A Waterfront
Executive Marketing Manager
Tom
Manners
Clockwork
co-CEO
Basil
Fortaine
24
Digital Publisher
Luke
Charter
Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd
Digital Editor: DispatchLIVE
2021 Bookmarks Performance Marketing Panel
Audrey
Naidoo
ABSA
Head of Digital Marketing
Mpume
Ngobese
Joe Public
Managing Director
Meghan
Ferguson
iProspect
Head of Paid Media
Pilira
Mwambala
GroupM
Chief Data Officer
Kuhle
Verby
Publicis
Senior PPC Specialist
Nivasha
Pillay
Mediacom
Digital Director
Lorraine
Landon
SSA Specialist Lead
Michael
Walker
Gumtree
Head of Marketing
Rob
Stanbridge
Conversion Science
Chief Operating Officer
Mpumelelo
Madonsela
VMLY&R
Head of Media
Kirsten
Foster
King James
Business Unit Head
2021 Bookmarks Social, Community and Influencer Panel
Kalliebree
Keynerd
Joe Public
Head of Social
Martin
Magner
Ogilvy
Creative Director
Stephane
Rogovsky
R-Squared Agency (Pty) Ltd
CEO
Kgomotso
Keupilwe
Roth Media
Social Media Lead
Lebohang
Mabeba
VMLY&R
Social Media Lead
Muguette
Crozier
The Riverbed Agency
Art Director
Keza
Ntungicimpaya
SoulProviders Collective
Creative Director
MJ
Khan
Sasol
Group Digital Communication Platforms
Zahira
Kharsany
Gorilla
Head of Social
Sanele
Mawisa
AB inBev
Head of Social Media
Motshidisi
Fortunate
Cherry Republik
Strategist and Social Media Manager
Emma
Odendaal
John Brown Media
Digital Content Director
Kyra
Antrobus
King James
Creative Director
2021 Bookmarks Builders Panel
Robyn
Campbell
Machine_
Managing Director
Matt
Thompson
MakeReign
Executive Creative Director
Refiloe
Digoamaye
IQ business
UX Designer
Joey
Khuvutlu
Hello
Managing Director
Candice
Goodman
Mobitainment
Marketing Director
Lara
Pietersen
Wunderman Thompson
Senior Customer Experience Consultant
Germari
Steenkamp
VMLY&R
Head of Customer Experience
Walter
Madzonga
Shoprite
Strategy and Innovation: Digital
Nimay
Parekh
King James
Digital CEO
Vera
Nagtegaal
Hippo.co.za
Head of Marketing and Culture
2021 Bookmarks Innovative Engineers Panel
Dee
Chetty
Philip Morris
Director; Consumer Experience
Nick
Bester
Hello
Head of Technology and Development
Thamsanqa
Moyo
Wunderman Thompson
Managing Director
Jacqui
Maroun
VMLY&R
Chief Experience Officer
Thandeka
Mali Mali
Netflix
Netflix Product Creative Strategist
Tristan
Vogt
Ogilvy
Creative Director: Innovation Lab
Tracy
Lindner
Creatively
Director
Natasha
Matos-Hemmingway
Multichoice
Chief Marketing Officer: Connected Video
Philani
Mdingi
Maverick Mind
Digital Strategy Director
Danny
Pinch
King James
ECD
2021 Bookmarks Special Honours Panel
Ryan
McManus
VMLY&R
Chief Creative Officer
Qhakaza
Mohare
Digify Africa
Chief Operating Officer
Hlamazi
Mabunda
IAS
Project Director and Consultant
Haydn
Townsend
Accenture Interactive
Managing Director
Fahmeeda
Cassim-Surtee
DSTV Media Sales
CEO
Joe
Steyn-Begley
Carbon1
Managing Director
Khensani
Nbanda
Nedbank
Group Executive: Marketing and Corporate Affairs
Hayley
Doron-Weil
That Ad Store
Founder and Creative Director
Asha
Patel
Head of Marketing
Marianne
Erasmus
24.com
General Manager
Enver
Groenewald
Ogilvy
Group CEO
Jessica
Van der Westhuyzen
OneDayOnly
Digital and Performance Marketing Manager
The 2021 awards will be led and guided by jury president Andrea Quaye. On the impact of the awards on the industry, she says: “Winning a Bookmark Award is recognition of work that helps move our industry forward. Ultimately, the Bookmarks are about far more than great digital work that has delivered real business results – the Bookmarks are a catalyst for driving digital innovation and growth. Industry members can look to this work as inspiring benchmarks of innovation and creativity to assist them in thriving in the digital economy.”
Digital as a whole has rapidly evolved and adapted in new and surprising ways to serve the changing needs of both consumers and businesses operating amidst the fallout of Covid-19. This marked acceleration in innovation and creativity will no doubt make for an interesting and exciting 13th Bookmarks Awards.
“The Bookmarks are crucial for our industry: By recognising digital excellence, we are promoting and inspiring growth across the industry. We are excited to be part of this pivotal event that drives digital innovation and inspires industry members to create ground-breaking work that rivals our global counterparts,” says Fahmeeda Cassim-Surtee, CEO of DSTV Media Sales and IAB SA executive board member.
Entries for the 13th annual Bookmark Awards opened on 1 March 2021 and close on 14 May 2021 with early bird and IAB SA member discounts:
- Standard fee entries: 1 April – 30 April 2021
- Late fee entries and final entry deadline: 1 May – 14 May 2021
For more information on the Bookmark Awards, click here.
Entries for the 13th Annual Bookmark Awards are open
The 2021 IAB SA Bookmark Awards are open for entries. The online entry platform is live and accessible here, offering an easy and simplified way to enter...
IAB South Africa 16 Mar 2021
The 13th Annual Bookmark Awards, powered by DSTV Media Sales and brought to you by 24.com, Everlytic and Joe Public, take place virtually on Thursday, 29 July 2021.
The Bookmarks are a crucial part of the IAB SA’s mandate to empower the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. IAB SA membership comprises more than 150 leading media companies, brands, and the technology firms responsible for enabling excellence in digital marketing focusing on identifying and targeting audiences, delivering and optimising campaigns to these audiences and the innovation and selling of such activities. The non-profit, non-government, trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, publishers. and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing.
The IAB South Africa, is an independent, voluntary, non-profit association focused on growing and sustaining a vibrant and profitable digital industry within South Africa.
- 13th annual Bookmark Awards - announcement of the 2021 jury chairs and jury panels13 Apr 07:47
- IAB SA Future of Measurement committee31 Mar 16:47
- Entries for the 13th Annual Bookmark Awards are open16 Mar 15:41
- Remote working and digital-first emerge as key influences in the IAB SA Digital Skills Gap Report11 Mar 08:41
- IAB SA Research Council empowers the industry with data-driven insights05 Mar 11:17
