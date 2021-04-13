IAB BOOKMARKS AWARDS & SUMMIT Special Section

13th annual Bookmark Awards - announcement of the 2021 jury chairs and jury panels

13 Apr 2021
Issued by: IAB South Africa
In the run up to the 13th annual Bookmarks Awards, the IAB SA has announced the 2021 jury panels and their respective chairs. Comprising eight experts in their respective fields, the jury chairs together with their fellow panel judges will evaluate and award the latest and greatest in South African digital.

This year’s awards will encompass digital advertising and marketing work that falls into eight categories: Marketing; Performance Marketing; Builders; Publisher; Social, Community and Influencer Marketing; Innovative Engineers, Best Digital Student; and Special Honours.

The Bookmarks strives for a diverse representation of all South Africans and, as such, all jury chairs have been nominated by industry members, ensuring that the judging panel is indicative of, and endorsed by, the industry at large. Importantly, this ensures that the winning work – which then serves as a benchmark for excellence – is judged fairly by those with the relevant expertise from a range of agencies, publishers and companies.

The 2021 jury panels and their respective chairs are:


2021 Bookmarks Marketing Panel



Kabelo

Moshapalo

TBWA Hunt Lascaris

Executive Creative Director

Camilla

Clerke

Ogilvy

Executive Creative Director

Neo

Makongoza

Grey

Group Head

Atiyya

Karodia

VMLY&R

Lead Strategist

Daisy

Mulenga

Imizamo Digital Media Agency

Co-Managing Director

Nobantu

Sibeko

King James

Integrated Creative Director

Elizabeth

Mokwena

Unilever

Marketing Director

Velokuhle

Mandlenkosi

Avatar Agency Group

Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer

Bruno

Bertrand

Estee Lauder Companies

Digital Marketing Diector

Sarah

Browning-de Villiers

Machine_

Chief Content Officer

Lauren

Mcinnes

Multichoice

Senior Manager: Marketing and Studio

Clare

Trafankowska

iProspect

Managing Director

Karin

Du Chenne

Kantar

Chief Growth Officer Africa Middle East

2021 Bookmarks Youth Action Panel



Luzuko

Tena

Ogilvy

Paid Social Campaign Manager

Maxinne

Mboweni

Digitas Liquorice

Digital Copywriter

Lotang

Mokoena

VMLY&R

Digital Strategist

Gregory

Booysen

King James

Art Director

Lesego

Thomas

Signal Hill Products

Brand Manager

Karabo

Ganzini

FCB Africa

Senior Brand Strategist

Nomacala

Mpeta

Digify Africa

Head of Learning

Vuyo

Henda

Unilever

Brand Director

Casey

De Menezes

McCann1886

Digital Strategist

Lethu

Zimu

Think Creative Africa

Creative Group Head

Mardilise

Burger

Initiative Media

Digital Director and Lead Strategist

Ruddy

Gatare

Machine_

Brand Strategist

Zubeida

Goolam

Valiant Agency

Chief Creative Officer

Sarah

Colville

The Niche Guys

Creative Director: Copy

2021 Bookmarks Publishing Panel



Razia

Pillay

Fouir

Director

Susie

White

Daily Maverick

Publisher

Adrian

Ephraim

The South African

Editor

Rikashni

Rangasamy

SuperSport

Senior Manager: Dgital

Lauren

Denton

Denstu

Head of Programmatic

Paballo

Rampa

Vodacom

Content Marketing Manager

Tinyiko

Mageza

V&A Waterfront

Executive Marketing Manager

Tom

Manners

Clockwork

co-CEO

Basil

Fortaine

24

Digital Publisher

Luke

Charter

Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Digital Editor: DispatchLIVE

2021 Bookmarks Performance Marketing Panel



Audrey

Naidoo

ABSA

Head of Digital Marketing

Mpume

Ngobese

Joe Public

Managing Director

Meghan

Ferguson

iProspect

Head of Paid Media

Pilira

Mwambala

GroupM

Chief Data Officer

Kuhle

Verby

Publicis

Senior PPC Specialist

Nivasha

Pillay

Mediacom

Digital Director

Lorraine

Landon

Google

SSA Specialist Lead

Michael

Walker

Gumtree

Head of Marketing

Rob

Stanbridge

Conversion Science

Chief Operating Officer

Mpumelelo

Madonsela

VMLY&R

Head of Media

Kirsten

Foster

King James

Business Unit Head

2021 Bookmarks Social, Community and Influencer Panel



Kalliebree

Keynerd

Joe Public

Head of Social

Martin

Magner

Ogilvy

Creative Director

Stephane

Rogovsky

R-Squared Agency (Pty) Ltd

CEO

Kgomotso

Keupilwe

Roth Media

Social Media Lead

Lebohang

Mabeba

VMLY&R

Social Media Lead

Muguette

Crozier

The Riverbed Agency

Art Director

Keza

Ntungicimpaya

SoulProviders Collective

Creative Director

MJ

Khan

Sasol

Group Digital Communication Platforms

Zahira

Kharsany

Gorilla

Head of Social

Sanele

Mawisa

AB inBev

Head of Social Media

Motshidisi

Fortunate

Cherry Republik

Strategist and Social Media Manager

Emma

Odendaal

John Brown Media

Digital Content Director

Kyra

Antrobus

King James

Creative Director

2021 Bookmarks Builders Panel



Robyn

Campbell

Machine_

Managing Director

Matt

Thompson

MakeReign

Executive Creative Director

Refiloe

Digoamaye

IQ business

UX Designer

Joey

Khuvutlu

Hello

Managing Director

Candice

Goodman

Mobitainment

Marketing Director

Lara

Pietersen

Wunderman Thompson

Senior Customer Experience Consultant

Germari

Steenkamp

VMLY&R

Head of Customer Experience

Walter

Madzonga

Shoprite

Strategy and Innovation: Digital

Nimay

Parekh

King James

Digital CEO

Vera

Nagtegaal

Hippo.co.za

Head of Marketing and Culture

2021 Bookmarks Innovative Engineers Panel



Dee

Chetty

Philip Morris

Director; Consumer Experience

Nick

Bester

Hello

Head of Technology and Development

Thamsanqa

Moyo

Wunderman Thompson

Managing Director

Jacqui

Maroun

VMLY&R

Chief Experience Officer

Thandeka

Mali Mali

Netflix

Netflix Product Creative Strategist

Tristan

Vogt

Ogilvy

Creative Director: Innovation Lab

Tracy

Lindner

Creatively

Director

Natasha

Matos-Hemmingway

Multichoice

Chief Marketing Officer: Connected Video

Philani

Mdingi

Maverick Mind

Digital Strategy Director

Danny

Pinch

King James

ECD

2021 Bookmarks Special Honours Panel



Ryan

McManus

VMLY&R

Chief Creative Officer

Qhakaza

Mohare

Digify Africa

Chief Operating Officer

Hlamazi

Mabunda

IAS

Project Director and Consultant

Haydn

Townsend

Accenture Interactive

Managing Director

Fahmeeda

Cassim-Surtee

DSTV Media Sales

CEO

Joe

Steyn-Begley

Carbon1

Managing Director

Khensani

Nbanda

Nedbank

Group Executive: Marketing and Corporate Affairs

Hayley

Doron-Weil

That Ad Store

Founder and Creative Director

Asha

Patel

Google

Head of Marketing

Marianne

Erasmus

24.com

General Manager

Enver

Groenewald

Ogilvy

Group CEO

Jessica

Van der Westhuyzen

OneDayOnly

Digital and Performance Marketing Manager


The 2021 awards will be led and guided by jury president Andrea Quaye. On the impact of the awards on the industry, she says: “Winning a Bookmark Award is recognition of work that helps move our industry forward. Ultimately, the Bookmarks are about far more than great digital work that has delivered real business results – the Bookmarks are a catalyst for driving digital innovation and growth. Industry members can look to this work as inspiring benchmarks of innovation and creativity to assist them in thriving in the digital economy.”

Digital as a whole has rapidly evolved and adapted in new and surprising ways to serve the changing needs of both consumers and businesses operating amidst the fallout of Covid-19. This marked acceleration in innovation and creativity will no doubt make for an interesting and exciting 13th Bookmarks Awards.

“The Bookmarks are crucial for our industry: By recognising digital excellence, we are promoting and inspiring growth across the industry. We are excited to be part of this pivotal event that drives digital innovation and inspires industry members to create ground-breaking work that rivals our global counterparts,” says Fahmeeda Cassim-Surtee, CEO of DSTV Media Sales and IAB SA executive board member.

Entries for the 13th annual Bookmark Awards opened on 1 March 2021 and close on 14 May 2021 with early bird and IAB SA member discounts:
  • Standard fee entries: 1 April – 30 April 2021
  • Late fee entries and final entry deadline: 1 May – 14 May 2021

For more information on the Bookmark Awards, click here.

Entries for the 13th Annual Bookmark Awards are open

The 2021 IAB SA Bookmark Awards are open for entries. The online entry platform is live and accessible here, offering an easy and simplified way to enter...

Issued by IAB South Africa 16 Mar 2021


The 13th Annual Bookmark Awards, powered by DSTV Media Sales and brought to you by 24.com, Everlytic and Joe Public, take place virtually on Thursday, 29 July 2021.

The Bookmarks are a crucial part of the IAB SA’s mandate to empower the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. IAB SA membership comprises more than 150 leading media companies, brands, and the technology firms responsible for enabling excellence in digital marketing focusing on identifying and targeting audiences, delivering and optimising campaigns to these audiences and the innovation and selling of such activities. The non-profit, non-government, trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, publishers. and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing.

IAB South Africa
The IAB South Africa, is an independent, voluntary, non-profit association focused on growing and sustaining a vibrant and profitable digital industry within South Africa.
Comment

Read more: 24.com, Joe Public, Marketing, DStv Media Sales, Social media, Everlytic, IAB SA, Builders, Influencer Marketing, digital, Covid-19

Let's do Biz