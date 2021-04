13th annual Bookmark Awards - announcement of the 2021 jury chairs and jury panels

In the run up to the 13th annual Bookmarks Awards, the IAB SA has announced the 2021 jury panels and their respective chairs. Comprising eight experts in their respective fields, the jury chairs together with their fellow panel judges will evaluate and award the latest and greatest in South African digital.

2021 Bookmarks Marketing Panel



Kabelo



Moshapalo



TBWA Hunt Lascaris



Executive Creative Director



Camilla



Clerke



Ogilvy



Executive Creative Director



Neo



Makongoza



Grey



Group Head



Atiyya



Karodia



VMLY&R



Lead Strategist



Daisy



Mulenga



Imizamo Digital Media Agency



Co-Managing Director



Nobantu



Sibeko



King James



Integrated Creative Director



Elizabeth



Mokwena



Unilever



Marketing Director



Velokuhle



Mandlenkosi



Avatar Agency Group



Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer



Bruno



Bertrand



Estee Lauder Companies



Digital Marketing Diector



Sarah



Browning-de Villiers



Machine_



Chief Content Officer



Lauren



Mcinnes



Multichoice



Senior Manager: Marketing and Studio



Clare



Trafankowska



iProspect



Managing Director



Karin



Du Chenne



Kantar



Chief Growth Officer Africa Middle East



2021 Bookmarks Youth Action Panel



Luzuko



Tena



Ogilvy



Paid Social Campaign Manager



Maxinne



Mboweni



Digitas Liquorice



Digital Copywriter



Lotang



Mokoena



VMLY&R



Digital Strategist



Gregory



Booysen



King James



Art Director



Lesego



Thomas



Signal Hill Products



Brand Manager



Karabo



Ganzini



FCB Africa



Senior Brand Strategist



Nomacala



Mpeta



Digify Africa



Head of Learning



Vuyo



Henda



Unilever



Brand Director



Casey



De Menezes



McCann1886



Digital Strategist



Lethu



Zimu



Think Creative Africa



Creative Group Head



Mardilise



Burger



Initiative Media



Digital Director and Lead Strategist



Ruddy



Gatare



Machine_



Brand Strategist



Zubeida



Goolam



Valiant Agency



Chief Creative Officer



Sarah



Colville



The Niche Guys



Creative Director: Copy



2021 Bookmarks Publishing Panel



Razia



Pillay



Fouir



Director



Susie



White



Daily Maverick



Publisher



Adrian



Ephraim



The South African



Editor



Rikashni



Rangasamy



SuperSport



Senior Manager: Dgital



Lauren



Denton



Denstu



Head of Programmatic



Paballo



Rampa



Vodacom



Content Marketing Manager



Tinyiko



Mageza



V&A Waterfront



Executive Marketing Manager



Tom



Manners



Clockwork



co-CEO



Basil



Fortaine



24



Digital Publisher



Luke



Charter



Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd



Digital Editor: DispatchLIVE



2021 Bookmarks Performance Marketing Panel



Audrey



Naidoo



ABSA



Head of Digital Marketing



Mpume



Ngobese



Joe Public



Managing Director



Meghan



Ferguson



iProspect



Head of Paid Media



Pilira



Mwambala



GroupM



Chief Data Officer



Kuhle



Verby



Publicis



Senior PPC Specialist



Nivasha



Pillay



Mediacom



Digital Director



Lorraine



Landon



Google



SSA Specialist Lead



Michael



Walker



Gumtree



Head of Marketing



Rob



Stanbridge



Conversion Science



Chief Operating Officer



Mpumelelo



Madonsela



VMLY&R



Head of Media



Kirsten



Foster



King James



Business Unit Head





2021 Bookmarks Social, Community and Influencer Panel



Kalliebree



Keynerd



Joe Public



Head of Social



Martin



Magner



Ogilvy



Creative Director



Stephane



Rogovsky



R-Squared Agency (Pty) Ltd



CEO



Kgomotso



Keupilwe



Roth Media



Social Media Lead



Lebohang



Mabeba



VMLY&R



Social Media Lead



Muguette



Crozier



The Riverbed Agency



Art Director



Keza



Ntungicimpaya



SoulProviders Collective



Creative Director



MJ



Khan



Sasol



Group Digital Communication Platforms



Zahira



Kharsany



Gorilla



Head of Social



Sanele



Mawisa



AB inBev



Head of Social Media



Motshidisi



Fortunate



Cherry Republik



Strategist and Social Media Manager



Emma



Odendaal



John Brown Media



Digital Content Director



Kyra



Antrobus



King James



Creative Director



2021 Bookmarks Builders Panel



Robyn



Campbell



Machine_



Managing Director



Matt



Thompson



MakeReign



Executive Creative Director



Refiloe



Digoamaye



IQ business



UX Designer



Joey



Khuvutlu



Hello



Managing Director



Candice



Goodman



Mobitainment



Marketing Director



Lara



Pietersen



Wunderman Thompson



Senior Customer Experience Consultant



Germari



Steenkamp



VMLY&R



Head of Customer Experience



Walter



Madzonga



Shoprite



Strategy and Innovation: Digital



Nimay



Parekh



King James



Digital CEO



Vera



Nagtegaal



Hippo.co.za



Head of Marketing and Culture



2021 Bookmarks Innovative Engineers Panel



Dee



Chetty



Philip Morris



Director; Consumer Experience



Nick



Bester



Hello



Head of Technology and Development



Thamsanqa



Moyo



Wunderman Thompson



Managing Director



Jacqui



Maroun



VMLY&R



Chief Experience Officer



Thandeka



Mali Mali



Netflix



Netflix Product Creative Strategist



Tristan



Vogt



Ogilvy



Creative Director: Innovation Lab



Tracy



Lindner



Creatively



Director



Natasha



Matos-Hemmingway



Multichoice



Chief Marketing Officer: Connected Video



Philani



Mdingi



Maverick Mind



Digital Strategy Director



Danny



Pinch



King James



ECD



2021 Bookmarks Special Honours Panel



Ryan



McManus



VMLY&R



Chief Creative Officer



Qhakaza



Mohare



Digify Africa



Chief Operating Officer



Hlamazi



Mabunda



IAS



Project Director and Consultant



Haydn



Townsend



Accenture Interactive



Managing Director



Fahmeeda



Cassim-Surtee



DSTV Media Sales



CEO



Joe



Steyn-Begley



Carbon1



Managing Director



Khensani



Nbanda



Nedbank



Group Executive: Marketing and Corporate Affairs



Hayley



Doron-Weil



That Ad Store



Founder and Creative Director



Asha



Patel



Google



Head of Marketing



Marianne



Erasmus



24.com



General Manager



Enver



Groenewald



Ogilvy



Group CEO



Jessica



Van der Westhuyzen



OneDayOnly



Digital and Performance Marketing Manager



Standard fee entries: 1 April – 30 April 2021

Late fee entries and final entry deadline: 1 May – 14 May 2021

This year’s awards will encompass digital advertising and marketing work that falls into eight categories: Marketing; Performance Marketing; Builders; Publisher; Social, Community and Influencer Marketing; Innovative Engineers, Best Digital Student; and Special Honours.The Bookmarks strives for a diverse representation of all South Africans and, as such, all jury chairs have been nominated by industry members, ensuring that the judging panel is indicative of, and endorsed by, the industry at large. Importantly, this ensures that the winning work – which then serves as a benchmark for excellence – is judged fairly by those with the relevant expertise from a range of agencies, publishers and companies.The 2021 jury panels and their respective chairs are:The 2021 awards will be led and guided by jury president Andrea Quaye. On the impact of the awards on the industry, she says: “Winning a Bookmark Award is recognition of work that helps move our industry forward. Ultimately, the Bookmarks are about far more than great digital work that has delivered real business results – the Bookmarks are a catalyst for driving digital innovation and growth. Industry members can look to this work as inspiring benchmarks of innovation and creativity to assist them in thriving in the digital economy.”Digital as a whole has rapidly evolved and adapted in new and surprising ways to serve the changing needs of both consumers and businesses operating amidst the fallout of Covid-19. This marked acceleration in innovation and creativity will no doubt make for an interesting and exciting 13th Bookmarks Awards.“The Bookmarks are crucial for our industry: By recognising digital excellence, we are promoting and inspiring growth across the industry. We are excited to be part of this pivotal event that drives digital innovation and inspires industry members to create ground-breaking work that rivals our global counterparts,” says Fahmeeda Cassim-Surtee, CEO of DSTV Media Sales and IAB SA executive board member.Entries for the 13th annual Bookmark Awards opened on 1 March 2021 and close on 14 May 2021 with early bird and IAB SA member discounts:The 13th Annual Bookmark Awards, powered by DSTV Media Sales and brought to you by 24.com , Everlytic and Joe Public, take place virtually on Thursday, 29 July 2021.The Bookmarks are a crucial part of the IAB SA’s mandate to empower the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. IAB SA membership comprises more than 150 leading media companies, brands, and the technology firms responsible for enabling excellence in digital marketing focusing on identifying and targeting audiences, delivering and optimising campaigns to these audiences and the innovation and selling of such activities. The non-profit, non-government, trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, publishers. and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing.