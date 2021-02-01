Announcing new dates for the 13th annual Bookmarks 2021

Adapt. Pivot. Adjust. Modify. All words you have likely heard plenty of times during the course of 2020. In line with these themes, it was no different for the team working behind the scenes on the annual Bookmarks 2021. While there are new timelines in place, the show (read: awards) will go on!
The Bookmark Awards has always celebrated innovation, creativity and effectiveness in achieving business objectives through digital marketing and have been the unrivalled benchmark of local digital advertising excellence in South Africa for 13 years.
“Post a successful 2020 awards in March, and a year where the opportunity for digital to create exponential change has changed business as we know it, the 2021 Bookmark Awards will be the flagship to reward the work that helps move our industry forward through showcasing the best work and talent in the industry, defining the type of work the industry aspires to and by creating a platform for continued learning and improvement,” says Matthew Arnold, chief connections officer at VMLY&R and IAB SA Bookmarks Committee lead.
Infusion of the IAB thought leadership, best practice platforms and programmes into the 2021 Bookmark Award timeline will equip participating members of the industry through a series of multiple learning experiences, including the IAB SA Insights Series, the IAB SA Decoding Digital Series, IAB Open Source, IAB Masterclasses and IAB Bytes and in 2021. A key outcome of the Bookmarks will be to analyse research and results accumulated over the past 13 years to set critical benchmarks in the industry.
“We are excited to be a part of something that is important for our industry. We know that promoting digital excellence will grow the market and assist us in future proofing our business,” says Fahmeeda Cassim-Surtee, the CEO of DSTv Media Sales, IAB SA Executive Board member and IAB SA Naming rights sponsor of the 2021 Bookmark Awards.
2021 Bookmarks jury president Andrea Quaye will lead and guide the awards in its 13th year of setting the benchmarks for digital excellence. Commenting on her role and the importance of the Bookmarks Awards for the industry, she says: “I am extremely proud to be associated with the IAB SA, and to be a part of the prestigious Bookmarks Awards programme. To win at the Bookmarks demonstrates excellence in achieving business results through the power of digital. It is inspiring work that stands out for its innovation, creativity, impact and effectiveness, where the industry recognises the best in digital from the year gone by, while signalling the future of digital excellence and succeeding in the digital economy.”
New timelines for 2021
- BMA 2021 categories and criteria announced on Thursday, 4 February 2021
- Jury chair and jury panel nominations open on Thursday, 11 February 2021
- BMA 2021 entries open on 1 March 2021 – 14 May 2021 with early bird and IAB SA member discounts:
- Early bird entries open on 1 March – 31 March 2021
- Standard fee entries: 1 April – 30 April 2021
- Late fee entries and final entry deadline: 1 May – 14 May 2021
- Round one judging: 1 June – 15 June 2021
- Finalists announced: 21 June 2021
- Final judging: Thursday and Friday, 1 and 2 July 2021
- Awards announcements: Thursday, 29 July 2021 at 6pm
The 13th Annual Bookmark Awards, powered by DSTV Media Sales and brought to you by 24.com and Everlytic, is on Thursday, 29 July 2021, following the IAB SA and Masa-endorsed Nedbank IMC Conference. For sponsorship opportunities email IAB CEO Paula Hulley: ten.asbai@aluaP