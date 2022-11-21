Industries

Safari lodge expands and brings change

21 Nov 2022
Nomvelo MasangoBy: Nomvelo Masango
In a country with a high unemployment rate, the Royal Marlothi Kruger Safari Lodge and Spa has decided to be the difference.
Image supplied: Royal Marlothi Kruger Safari Lodge and Spa
Image supplied: Royal Marlothi Kruger Safari Lodge and Spa

The lodge has recently been revamped in order to not only accommodate more guests but also to create more jobs.

What started out as only four self-catering family chalets has been extended, enabling the lodge to accommodate a total of 54 adults and 8 children. Moreover, the elegant and intimate lodge now employs a total of 40 employees, 90% of which are young people.

“We are excited to finally launch this beautiful safari lodge. It’s been a long road and we are happy that we survived Covid-19 and managed to complete the revamp. The lodge is now ready and open to the public, it’s a dream come true”, said Dr Bvumbi, the lodge managing director.

Royal Marlothi Kruger Safari Lodge and Spa is nestled in Marloth Park, a nature conservation area home to an array of wild animals including giraffes, zebras and impala. The cherry on top is that the lodge is situated only a 10-minute drive away from Kruger National Park.

For a bit of an adrenaline pump, the lodge offers mountain biking and a quad biking experience. To cool down from the hot summer sun, one can take a dip in one of the sparkling pools.

Image by Nomvelo Masango
Image by Nomvelo Masango

Royal Marlothi also does not fall short when it comes to all things pampering and relaxation. There is a fully-equipped and fully-staffed spa which is the biggest of its kind and offers 13 wellness and beauty treatments simultaneously.

“When our guests come here, we want them to have a memorable experience. We look forward to more growth and meaningful change,” concluded Bvumbi.

Nomvelo Masango
Nomvelo Masango's articles

About Nomvelo Masango

Nomvelo Masango is a seasoned journalist with bylines in some of the country's biggest publications, including Sowetan, Business Day Wanted and Nounouche Online. Her beats include Lifestyle, Travel, Entertainment and Wellness.
