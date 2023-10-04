Registrations open for the 50th National Arts Festival Fringe

As the festival approaches its 50th anniversary, the call has opened for artists across all performing and visual art disciplines to apply for the 2024 National Arts Festival Fringe.

The National Arts Festival’s Fringe programme is a catalyst for new work and the discovery of new voices in South Africa’s performing arts sector. It’s also where audiences turn when looking for fun shows, comedy and music at the Festival, or to see older works reimagined.

The process of applying to bring a show to the Fringe is fully online and there is no selection process. The only qualifying factor is the number of available and suitable venues to accommodate productions, as assessed by the Festival’s technical team. Artists and production companies from anywhere in the world can participate but must make all their own arrangements to travel, fund and market the work. There is a registration fee of R 1 000 (payable when the Festival accepts the work).

Applications can be made on the National Arts Festival’s website www.nationalartsfestival.co.za and the deadline for all applications is 12 January 2024.

Aside from the opportunity to network and enjoy the rest of the programme, staging work at the NAF Fringe also exposes artists to the possibility of winning a Standard Bank Ovation Award, a mark of recognition which helps audiences and theatre scouts spot works that stand out.