The energy was contagious as artists from the National Arts Festival’s Fringe gathered at The Monument in Makhanda at midnight on 29 June 2024 for a ceremony to announce the 2024 Standard Bank Ovations Awards winners.

Image by Mark Wessels

Standard Bank Ovations are awarded throughout the Festival to shows on the Fringe that stand out. Shows that have earned an Ovation carry the badge on their show pages and posters to guide audiences to the best of the Fringe. The panel sees all the new works on the Fringe and meets daily to deliberate.

This year there were 39 Standard Bank Ovations awarded to shows across the spectrum of genre, language and discipline on the Fringe.

Speaking at the Awards ceremony, Standard Bank, Provincial Executive Head, Client Coverage Eastern Cape: Unathi Maqalekane, Maqalekane said, “We call on all who love the arts to pay tribute to those who are awarded tonight. We hope that this prize will continue to inspire and strengthen you to reach greater heights.”

Gold Standard Bank Ovation Award winners receive a R10 000 cash prize, the Silver Ovation winners receive R5,000 per production and the Bronze Standard Bank Ovation winners also receive R2,500.

The 2024 Standard Bank Ovation Awards was convened by Ranique Roberts and adjudicated by a panel comprising academics, theatre makers, writers and cultural practitioners.

Says Roberts, “The Festival would like to thank the panel for their time and commitment. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the extraordinary performers who graced our stages. Your dedication, passion, and commitment to your craft have left us in awe. Every one of you has shared your unique artistic voice, and we have heard you loud and clear. Your performances were exceptional, and we are profoundly grateful for the authenticity you brought to the festival. To our sponsor, Standard Bank, thank you for your support and for being an integral part of this journey. Your partnership has been invaluable to the arts.”

The 2024 Standard Bank Ovation Awards adjudication panel was: