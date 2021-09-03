Lifestyle Events
Applications open for 2025 National Arts Festival Fringe

3 Oct 2024
3 Oct 2024
The 51st National Arts Festival is in production, and as of 1 October, artists have a window to apply to be part of the multidisciplinary showcase through the 2025 Festival's Fringe programme.
Mwana Wa Mvula, from regular Fringe producers Amandla Dança Teatro ZA, won a Gold Standard Bank Ovation Award at the 2024 National Arts Festival. Image by Mark Wessels.
Mwana Wa Mvula, from regular Fringe producers Amandla Dança Teatro ZA, won a Gold Standard Bank Ovation Award at the 2024 National Arts Festival. Image by Mark Wessels.

The Fringe drives renewal and diversity in the arts, not only at the National Arts Festival but as part of an ecosystem of independent works that travel the country's theatres and often go beyond South Africa onto international stages. It's also a platform for artists to test new work and generate income from ticket sales.

This year, the National Arts Festival has shifted the window for applications for the Fringe to a shorter time frame and earlier date to allow artists, and the Festival, to plan further in advance.

The Fringe is an open access ground for testing new work, exploring peers' work from around the country and exposing works to producers and programmers. It's also a platform for crowd-pleasing comedy, music and magic.

It's where Festival-goers often go for fun and many of the repeat performers on the Fringe produce entertaining works that diverse audiences and families enjoy.

“Reflecting on the last 50 years of the National Arts Festival, as we have this year, really brought home the importance of the Fringe to shape and extend the Festival, but it's also a vital space for the future of the country's creativity,” says Nqobile Mbhele, National Arts Festival's associate producer.

Entries close at midnight SAST on 29 November 2024 and artists will be notified by the end of January 2025 as to whether their works can be accommodated at the 2025 National Arts Festival which will be hosted in Makhanda from 26 June to 6 July.

Applications for the Fringe will close on 29 November 2024. All applications are submitted online via the submission form which can be found on the National Arts Festival's website.

