Apply now for 50th National Arts Festival's Curated Programme

15 Aug 2023
The National Arts Festival has opened the call for artists to apply for the 2024 National Arts Festival which will take place in Makhanda, Eastern Cape from 20-30 June 2024. This call is for works for the Curated Programme, a multi-disciplinary programme that will be selected by the Festival's Artistic Committee together with the festival's artistic director. The call is open to artists from across South Africa, Africa and the world.
Photo by Kaique Rocha via
Photo by Kaique Rocha via Pexels

This iteration of the festival marks 50 years for the NAF - a moment of reflection on its context within the South African landscape.

Says artistic director, Rucera Seethal, “The texture and content of the festival always lives within any particular year's programme, shaped around the works that are being made, and it is so for 2024. However, we broaden the lens for our 50th year to include works that speak across time, whether that be work that marks important milestones in South African cultural history, or works that speak to where we are going and what that future could look like. We are looking to time travel in 2024 and we would welcome a diversity of views on this through the perspectives of artists and creatives.”

There is a separate call for the 2024 Fringe Programme; an open platform for producers from anywhere in the world to present work on an independent, self-funded basis. The Fringe is not curated but will be designed to match available venues in Makhanda. The call for the Fringe will open on 2 October 2023.

The Curated Programme application process is entirely online and closes on 30 September 2023 at midnight CAT. Further information and the application portal can be found on https://nationalartsfestival.co.za

Please direct enquiries to az.oc.lavitsefstralanoitan@slasoporp

