Sappi Scottburgh MTB & Trail Run sets pace for heritage weekend

Spring heralds the return of the Sappi Scottburgh MTB & Trail Run on Saturday, 23 September 2023. It also sets the scene for a memorable South African Heritage weekend, filled with braaivleis, rugby and sunny skies. Runners and cyclists are invited to participate in the event which boasts a brand-new start/ finish at Premier Resorts Cutty Sark Hotel and offers 5 and 12km trail runs and 12, 20 and 45km MTB races.

Sappi is delighted to once again be the title sponsor of an event which forms part of the Prestigious Quattro ROAG Series and which brings riders and runners to the South Coast and Scottburgh.

"The event forms part of the Sappi Trails Programme (STP), which was initiated in 2011 in response to the growing interest amongst mountain bikers wanting to access and build trails in our forests. Strategic workshops with our partners have helped shape the programme to ensure that our investment in this initiative today truly benefits the local economies and communities surrounding our forests, delivering shared value and social impact for neighbouring communities," said Mpho Lethoko, head corporate affairs for Sappi Southern Africa.

"The Trails Programme dovetails with Sappi’s support for the United Nation’s 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). By providing access to trails with their natural scenic beauty participants get to experience how we are upholding SDG15: Life on Land and can witness the care that goes into the one third of our unplanted landholdings that are set aside for conservation and biodiversity. In turn, this encourages SDG8: Decent Work and Economic Growth in the area, through related businesses that are part of the tourism eco-system, bolstered by the trails and events like these. Our aim with the Trails Programme is to support trail sports and promote the responsible use of our land."

Scottburgh has also become well known amongst mountain bikers as the finish of the iconic KAP sani2C.

"In addition to the Scottburgh event, Sappi has also been providing land access over the last 18 years to events such as the KAP sani2C – one of the world’s largest and most successful mountain biking stage races – which, besides generating more than R50m per annum for the region (according to a KZN Tourism estimate), also benefits numerous schools and communities through generous donations and grants."

Smaller events like the Sappi Scottburgh MTB & Trail run require an increased level of teamwork and participation from local businesses and communities. ‘’We are pleased that several local businesses will be involved in providing services to the event. Sports tourism is also an important niche segment of the South Coast tourism economy", commented Lethoko.

"With many of Sappi’s own employees being passionate riders, runners and conservationists, the events we support and trails on our land also provide excellent recreational opportunities for our own people."

