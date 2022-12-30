Klopse ready for the Hollywoodbets Cape Town Street Parade

Everything is on track for the return of the minstrels at the Hollywoodbets Cape Town Street Parade. Thousands will take to the streets of the Cape Town city centre on Monday, 2 January 2023, to celebrate the traditional 'Tweede Nuwe Jaar'.

Image supplied

Alderman JP Smith, mayoral committee member for Safety and Security, says:

“The 2de Nuwe Jaar Street Parade is a tradition that spans decades and it is very much part of the cornerstone of our cultural diversity here in Cape Town. This event has faced hardship over the last two years, having to be cancelled due to the global pandemic. This has resulted in loss of livelihood and revenue for the countless people in the value chain who rely on these events to make a living. We are really looking forward to kicking off the new year with the Street Parade by putting on a massive celebration for their return and to ensure that those who make a livelihood through these events can continue doing so.”

Here are five important things to know about the Hollywoodbets Cape Town Street Parade:

The route

The route that the troupes will march remains the same as that of 2020, beginning in Hanover Street in District Six. Buses will drop teams off close to Russel street and the official parade starts at the corner of Hanover Street and Sir Lowry road - the first troupes will start at about 13h00.

Troupes will parade all along the designated route on Darling street, form a U-shape onto the Grand Parade, then parade back into Darling street and up into Adderley Street, then into Wale Street past the Company Gardens. Troupes then cross over Buitengracht Street into the Bo Kaap area. (Schotsche Kloof). In the Bo Kaap they then turn right into Rose Street and parade all the way to the end of Rose Street.

For the first time in the history of this iconic procession, there will be a bigger investment in the aesthetic value, branding infrastructure and activation mechanisms to entertain and engage on as much of the event footprint as possible, to provide a world-class event for the maximum number of spectators along the entire route.

Entertainment

Entertainment starts with the opening ceremony from 10.30am on the Grand Parade in front of City Hall. There is a stage, and big-screen TVs will broadcast in multiple locations on the Grand Parade and on the route. There is a Grand Stand free to the public, but with limited space. Once the stand is full, access will be restricted.

Chad Chitter, aka DJ Skouers, will MC, and confirmed on the bill are rapper The Narrator CPT, Protégé, an 80s Classics Boy Band, and Novacaine. There will also be female and male vocalists from the Klopse fraternity, and the 021 Movement dance crew will perform to the Kaapse Klopse theme tune ‘Shake your Body’. This, and much more, will be on the go until 15h30.

Golden circle tickets

The Hollywoodbets Cape Town Street Parade is a free public event and residents and visitors to Cape Town are encouraged to line the streets behind the barriers along the route. For those wishing to have uninterrupted views of the minstrels as they pass in front of City Hall, there is an exclusive Golden Circle area restricted to 800 people, with tickets available at Computicket for R 120 per person. You can bring your own chairs and cooler boxes, but no gazebos please. There will be easy access to toilets next to City Hall.

Some dos and don’ts

Spectators are welcome to bring foldable chairs, blankets and cooler boxes in order to be comfortable, as it can be a long day out. Remember that it gets very hot during the day, but can get very cold after the sun goes down. Glass is not allowed at a public event such as this, so please ensure all refreshments are in non-glass containers. Obvious items not to bring are drugs, alcohol and weapons. Remember that everyone is there to have a good time and experience a celebration of our culture, so please be courteous and considerate of others.

Road closures and parking

There will be a host of road closures from 6am on the first of January, and roads will reopen at midnight. Please take note and plan your travel accordingly. There is public parking on the streets of Cape Town, but remember there will be traffic congestion, and consideration of residents is requested.