2 global music executives take the stage at #Mex22

In the build-up to #Mex22 this November, Music Exchange has revealed the first of at least 12 keynote addresses from respected creatives in the industry.

Now in its 12th year, #Mex22 will also be heading out on tour to deliver masterclasses from some of the biggest names in the business in Cape Town on 5 and 6 November and Johannesburg on 12 and 13 November, both hosted by the Academy of Sound Engineering (ASE).

Film composer Trevor Jones will be opening #Mex22 for a second time. Having recently received an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Cape Town, Jones will deliver invaluable insights into his rich catalogue of award-winning compositions while unpacking music for film, television, gaming and spoken word.

He has worked on numerous well-known and acclaimed films, including Notting Hill, Excalibur, Runaway Train, The Dark Crystal, Labyrinth, Mississippi Burning, The Last of the Mohicans and In the Name of the Father, collaborating with filmmakers like John Boorman, Andrei Konchalovsky, Jim Henson, and Michael Mann.

Marc Marot, ex-Island Records managing director, is the second of #Mex22’s esteemed international keynote speakers.

Marot will take #Mex22 delegates on a journey that saw him promoted as the youngest managing director of a major record label at 29.

Amongst the artists signed and developed by his team, while at Island Records were Pulp, PJ Harvey, The Stereo MCs, P.M. Dawn, The Cranberries, Elbow, Chakka Demus and Pliers, NWA, The Orb, Ice Cube, Talvin Singh, Tricky and Nine Inch Nails.

Marot also guided U2’s career throughout the 1990s, from the release of Achtung Baby to just before the release of All You Can’t Leave Behind, selling close to 60 million albums in the process.

To date, acts discovered or managed by him have notched up 38 Top Ten singles, including 18 Number One singles in the UK charts.

With thought leaders and activators from the worlds of art, radio, poetry, production, streaming services, record companies and live eventing, #Mex22 hopes to deliver, share, and empower everyone who takes up a ticket to attend.

Tickets are available here.