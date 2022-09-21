Stellenbosch Craft Drinks Festival brings something new

The Stellenbosch Craft Drinks Festival (SCDF) is offering a whole range of curated beverages for this year's edition.

The festival started out in 2012 as a strictly craft beer festival at the height of the craft beer craze. Now, a decade later it presents a whole range of curated beverages: brewed, distilled and crafted locally in the Western Cape and surrounds as well as a select few imports.

The SCDF will offer an excellent array of fine craft beer, gin, mead and honey-based alcoholic beverages, refreshing seltzers, wine, liqueurs and agave-based spirits that are ideal for cocktails.

Paired with the best local food truck offerings and coffee roasted in the heart of Stellenbosch, the SCDF promises to have something for the whole family. The latest addition to this hearty festival is a stylish non-alcoholic cocktail bar, with freshly squeezed juices, combined into perfectly balanced beverages, without the alcohol.

To celebrate the 10-year anniversary, adults can lounge in the comfort of their camping chairs (yes, you can bring your own chairs, gazebos and umbrellas) while sipping on their favourite craft beverage or locally sourced wine (we didn’t forget where we are!) enjoying the live music we have on offer.

Kids can enjoy a variety of carnival rides and festival food offerings will include breakfast; gourmet hot wings, buttermilk battered chicken burgers, pizza, wraps, burgers, tacos and more!

For the early birds - you can also grab a coffee and take a leisurely stroll through the beautiful Jan Marais Nature reserve.

The SCDF is a day-outing suitable for the whole family. Enjoy the food, beverages and live bands in one of the most scenic outdoor venues in Stellenbosch. There is ample seating and shade, but bring your camping chairs, picnic blankets and beach umbrellas if you feel like getting more comfortable.

The festival will take place on 8 October at the Jan Marias Nature Reserve. Gates open at 11am and live music starts at around noon. Tickets are available here.