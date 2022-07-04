Grab your leggings! We're heading to a mega workout at Saturday Night Fitness

Are you ready to gather all your closest girlfriends and celebrate the almost-start of hot girl summer at South Africa's biggest workout party? We are!

Saturday Night Fitness is launching its best-in-class workout party this August at Montecasino. If spending two years training in our bedrooms has taught us anything, it’s that there is great power in a group workout. And the experts agree – fitness is built on community. Yes, it’s also built on consistency and a side of discipline but getting to sweat within a community keeps you accountable and makes it fun! That’s where Saturday Night Fitness steps in – we have super-sized the group exercise experience. Your fitness community at Saturday Night Fitness is 3,000-women strong. It’s lights, music, staging, sound and six of the hottest express workouts you can pack into a single evening.

The workout party to be at

Join the fun on Saturday, 13 August, at the Montecasino Outdoor Events Arena in Johannesburg or on Saturday, 29 October, at GrandWest in Cape Town. This event is for all shapes, all sizes, all fitness levels – yes even the most beginner of beginners will have the time of their lives. The classes – six in total – are all equipment-free, so it’s just you and your besties getting to dance, stretch, move and groove – and burn some calories while you’re at it! We do recommend bringing a yoga mat or towel to sit on. Gates open from 1pm, so you can grab a spot and enjoy the building atmosphere and the stands from our sponsors.

The line-up

As with any workout, we’ve thought about pacing! So, you’ll kick off Saturday Night Fitness with a fun workout routine before moving onto an unbeatable HIIT class by one of our favourite fitness MVPs, Queen Fitnass Mapule Ndhlovu. This will roll into a chilled sunset yoga session with Wardah Hartley, a fun dance class and some easy movement from Planet Fitness, before finishing off the night with SWEAT 1000 and DJ Junglegum.

The partners

Saturday Night Fitness is powered by Mr Price Sport, along with Powerade, Planet Fitness and Rethink CBD. All participants will receive a goodie bag that includes a workout vest, unlimited hydration from Powerade and vouchers from our sponsors. Tickets can be booked at here and cost R390.

Contact details

Francois Malan, head of events, Media24 Live: moc.42aidem@nalam.siocnarf.



