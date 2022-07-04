Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Media24 LifestyleAFDAMettlestateOptimize AgencyGO Content LabEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Events Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Lifestyle jobs

  • Office Manager Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Grab your leggings! We're heading to a mega workout at Saturday Night Fitness

    26 Jul 2022
    Issued by: Media24 Lifestyle
    Are you ready to gather all your closest girlfriends and celebrate the almost-start of hot girl summer at South Africa's biggest workout party? We are!
    Grab your leggings! We're heading to a mega workout at Saturday Night Fitness

    Saturday Night Fitness is launching its best-in-class workout party this August at Montecasino. If spending two years training in our bedrooms has taught us anything, it’s that there is great power in a group workout. And the experts agree – fitness is built on community. Yes, it’s also built on consistency and a side of discipline but getting to sweat within a community keeps you accountable and makes it fun! That’s where Saturday Night Fitness steps in – we have super-sized the group exercise experience. Your fitness community at Saturday Night Fitness is 3,000-women strong. It’s lights, music, staging, sound and six of the hottest express workouts you can pack into a single evening.

    The workout party to be at

    Join the fun on Saturday, 13 August, at the Montecasino Outdoor Events Arena in Johannesburg or on Saturday, 29 October, at GrandWest in Cape Town. This event is for all shapes, all sizes, all fitness levels – yes even the most beginner of beginners will have the time of their lives. The classes – six in total – are all equipment-free, so it’s just you and your besties getting to dance, stretch, move and groove – and burn some calories while you’re at it! We do recommend bringing a yoga mat or towel to sit on. Gates open from 1pm, so you can grab a spot and enjoy the building atmosphere and the stands from our sponsors.

    The line-up

    As with any workout, we’ve thought about pacing! So, you’ll kick off Saturday Night Fitness with a fun workout routine before moving onto an unbeatable HIIT class by one of our favourite fitness MVPs, Queen Fitnass Mapule Ndhlovu. This will roll into a chilled sunset yoga session with Wardah Hartley, a fun dance class and some easy movement from Planet Fitness, before finishing off the night with SWEAT 1000 and DJ Junglegum.

    The partners

    Saturday Night Fitness is powered by Mr Price Sport, along with Powerade, Planet Fitness and Rethink CBD. All participants will receive a goodie bag that includes a workout vest, unlimited hydration from Powerade and vouchers from our sponsors. Tickets can be booked at here and cost R390.

    Contact details

    Francois Malan, head of events, Media24 Live: moc.42aidem@nalam.siocnarf.

    NextOptions
    Media24 Lifestyle
    Media24 Lifestyle, publishers of South Africa's top lifestyle and magazine brands has aligned its sales and marketing activities with a solution-orientated, go-to-market approach that places client's branded content within a trusted environment.
    Read more: Media24, Mr Price, Planet Fitness, Fitness, Francois Malan



    Related

    Source: Kauai
    Virgin Active merger with Kauai group gets the green light4 Jul 2022
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Covid can't break South Africa's love affair with shopping malls30 Jun 2022
    Source: © INMA Media24 won the INMA's Best in Africa in Best in Show
    Media24 wins 2022 INMA's Best in Africa10 Jun 2022
    Mr Price Cellular becomes a telecoms giant - exceeds R1bn in revenue
    Mr Price Cellular becomes a telecoms giant - exceeds R1bn in revenue9 Jun 2022
    Mr Price confident that value-focused model will help it weather volatility
    Mr Price confident that value-focused model will help it weather volatility9 Jun 2022
    Kfm and LottoStar raise R20m in history-making radiothon
    Primedia BroadcastingKfm and LottoStar raise R20m in history-making radiothon3 Jun 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz