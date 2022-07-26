Industries

    Stellenbosch Cabernet Collective hosts 'Cabernet Through the Ages'

    26 Jul 2022
    Gauteng wine enthusiasts can look forward to an evening of fine wine at the Stellenbosch Cabernet Collective's (SCC) Cabernet Through the Ages event, set to take place at Mesh Club this weekend.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Two-time slots will be made available to visitors. The first will be a Cabernet-themed Masterclass between 3pm and 5pm. For those wanting to walk around, chat with the winemakers and sample more than 40 wines on display, the walkaround tasting between 4pm and 7.30pm is perfectly suited.

    For Masterclass goers, start your Cabernet journey with a complimentary welcome drink, before the seated eight-wine tasting begins. In this special tasting top international Cabernets will be tasted alongside a line-up of Stellenbosch Cabernets from three famous vintages specially selected by Michael Fridjhon, wine judge and critic.

    Image supplied: The Durbanville Wine Valley Soup and Sip is returning this year
    Durbanville Wine Valley Soup and Sip returns to warm spirits

    18 Jul 2022

    The value of the wines being poured in the masterclass is over R35,000. Riedel varietal-specific glassware will ensure the wines show perfectly. Due to the rarity of the wines being tasted, seats are limited. The masterclass ticket price includes access to the walkaround tasting afterwards.

    The walkaround tasting will include a current vintage wine for tasting alongside an older vintage seldom offered to the public from 22 SCC member producers. Mingle with some of the Stellenbosch Winelands’ heavy-weight winemakers, which include, amongst others, Jordan Wine Estate, Hartenberg Wine Estate, Neil Ellis Wines, Kanonkop Wine Estate, Waterford Estate, Spier Estate and Oldenburg Vineyards.

    The oldest wine on show for the night is the 1997 Warwick Cabernet Sauvignon. A rare opportunity to sample some of South Africa’s oldest and finest wines under one roof, for one night only. Talk about the wines with our renowned winemakers, enjoy paired bites and taste over 40 wines in the stylish space of the Mesh Club.

    Image supplied: 2021 winner Gino Mazza and his daughter Gulietta Mazza
    The Porcupine Ridge Pizzeria Challenge is back!

    11 Jul 2022

    Norman Goodfellows will be orchestrating sales of the wines at favourable prices should guests wish to stock their cellars with special Stellenbosch Cabernets.

    The event will take place on 30 July. Tickets for the walkaround are R595 per person and R1,500 per person for the Masterclass and walkaround ticket. For bookings, go here.

    wine tasting, Michael Fridjhon, South African wines



