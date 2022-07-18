Durbanville Wine Valley Soup and Sip returns to warm spirits

Durbanville Wine Valley has announced the much-anticipated return of its annual Soup and Sip Winelands experience.

Image supplied: The Durbanville Wine Valley Soup and Sip is returning this year

From 27-31 July, wineries of the valley will sell delicious winter soup and sides alongside tastings of fine wines.

“We’re excited to welcome visitors back for Soup and Sip this year, which features many new recipes and experiences,” says Durbanville Wine Valley manager Natasha de Villiers. “At the same time, these colder months are a reminder of those less fortunate, which is why Soup and Sip is linked to a charity drive during the month in which Mandela Day occurs.”

Soup and Sip offers a variety of outstanding experiences from sit-down dinners to quick-bites – all with the chance to sample and purchase some of the Cape’s finest wines. Located just 20 minutes from Cape Town CBD, the countryside of the Durbanville Wine Valley is a renowned destination also for families with children and outdoor enthusiasts.

On the Soup and Sip menu

At Canto Boutique Wines, enjoy Moroccan lamb soup paired with a glass of Canto Merlot for R150pp anytime from 29 - 31 July. Contact the farm on 021 492 2821 to book.

Savour the chef’s “plat du jour” at Diemersdal – a soup of the day served with bread and a glass of Diemersdal wine, for R100pp. The offer is available from 27-29 July. Book with the farm on 021 976 1810.

Groot Phesantekraal has laid on an all-evening soup and wine pairing for 27 July at 6pm. The meal includes courses of gazpacho, Japanese seafood ramen, a corn and coconut soup, a green curry chicken soup and beef ravioli in a mushroom, thyme and red wine soup – each served with a different wine from the farm. The price is R350pp. Tickets are limited and booking, which can be done via restaurant@phesantekraal.co.za, is essential.

Similarly, a soup-centred meal may be enjoyed at Cassia Restaurant at Nitida on 30 July, from 11am to 4pm. The menu includes a choice of roasted cauliflower and biltong soup with mosbolletjie croutons, lamb and tomato bredie (stew), curried sweet potato (vegan), mushroom and thyme soup and creamy mussel and seafood chowder. Prices are determined by preferred combinations and vary from R75pp to R180pp. For information, call 021 976 0640.

While taking in the spectacular view from the Signal Gun winery’s Die Stal tasting room, you may want to try the butternut soup paired with a glass of Signal Gun Chardonnay. Priced at R85pp, the offer is available on 30-31 July. Contact the farm directly to book.

Also offering a unique perspective of the area, the Bloemendal Bon Amis restaurant will serve up a brie and fig soup paired with Bloemendal noble late harvest. For more information or to book directly with the farm, call 021 976 2682.

The beneficiary of Soup and Sip

This year again, local chefs teamed up to cook for a local feeding scheme on Mandela Day.

“The Mandela Day soup drive is our introduction to the ‘feel good’ comfort soup brings, and our opportunity to give back as a community,” says De Villiers.

Image by Gustav Klotz photography: The Mandela Day Soup Kitchen

The day is held annually on July 18 and encourages charitable activities as a reminder of the 67 years Nelson Mandela spent fighting for justice, equality and human rights for all.

“While the pandemic is at its lowest ebb in years, most communities are still battling to recover, which is why we opted to support a local feeding scheme for people-in-need, for a second consecutive time,” De Villiers concludes.

More details of Soup and Sip menus and pricing are available from the farms, on the Durbanville Wine Valley Facebook page and website.