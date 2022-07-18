Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane crowned Miss Supranational

Reigning Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane has been crowned Miss Supranational.

Image supplied: Lalela Mswane has been crowned Miss Supranational

The pageant took place tonight at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheatre in Nowy Sącz, Poland, where Chanique Rabe of Namibia crowned her successor at the end of the event.

24-year-old Mswane – who comes from KwaSokhulu in Richards Bay – represented South Africa against contestants from 69 other countries.

Mswane was one of the front runners throughout the build-up to the finale, wowing the judges in the national costume competition which paid tribute to her Zulu heritage and was designed by Cape Town-based Lloyd Kandlin, the director of the Costume Department.

The show was streamed live on YouTube.

Said Mswane after the pageant, “I am overwhelmed; at the moment it still feels surreal. I am deeply thankful to all the amazing people who have supported and uplifted me, I couldn’t have done it without them. I want to thank the organisers of Miss Supranational, the Polish people, all my fellow contestants, the Miss South Africa Organisation and my South African fans. This title is not mine alone, it is South Africa’s victory.”

Image supplied: Lalela Mswane was crowned by Chanique Rabe

Miss South Africa Organisation CEO, Stephanie Weil, said, “We are incredibly proud of Lalela and she really deserved this win. It is a victory for her and South Africa and we can’t wait to see what she is going to achieve on the international stage.”

At the time of winning the Miss South Africa title in October last year, Mswane had graduated with a Bachelor of Law from the University of Pretoria. She is also a model and a dancer.