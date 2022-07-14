Industries

    The Luju Food and Lifestyle Festival returns!

    14 Jul 2022
    The Standard Bank Luju Food and Lifestyle Festival is returning this year for a 4th edition.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    The food and fashion festival celebrates the local, the wholesome, the creative and the delicious, proudly showcasing the amazing and diverse tastes of Southern Africa while supporting local artists and artisans.

    Festival goers can expect the sophistication and variety of the mellow music, fabulous fashion, culinary exploits, and craft beverages that the Standard Bank Luju Food and Lifestyle Festival is best known for.

    To avoid disappointment, secure your tickets as soon as they become available on 15 July. Festival goers will now have the chance to stay safely onsite with Rush Adventure’s exclusive glamping facilities and general camping options from All Out Africa. Both the festival organisers, House On Fire, and the festival title sponsor, Standard Bank Eswatini, are pleased to once again give local artists, designers and artisans the opportunity to showcase their talent and products to the region.

    “The Standard Bank Luju Food & Lifestyle Festival has become an aspirational regional event. The rapid growth of the festival footprint, in spite of the challenges posed by Covid-19, is an encouraging sign of the festival’s increasing relevance in the domestic and regional tourism sectors and to support this growth trajectory, we have decided to expand our camping and glamping options for this year,” said festival director Jiggs Thorne.

    “Since the festival's inception in 2018, the Luju ecosystem has grown tremendously and consists of a number of stakeholders who benefit from this event. This includes over 500 temporary staff, security personnel, entrepreneurs, traders, local artisans and artists. Our unwavering commitment to collaborate with all of our partners once again to successfully host the Luju Festival is enshrined in our Brand purpose; Eswatini is our home, we drive her growth! For us, that means despite these unprecedented and challenging times, we are bold and continue to look for ways to stimulate the economy through creating spaces and platforms that promote local talent and business enterprises,” said Standard Bank’s head of brand and marketing, Sibusile Sigwane

    Image supplied: 2021 winner Gino Mazza and his daughter Gulietta Mazza
    The Porcupine Ridge Pizzeria Challenge is back!

    3 days ago

    House On Fire will be accepting vendor applications from 15 July. Application forms for aspiring traders in the food, fashion, design, and lifestyle sectors, as well as for the children’s Honey Bee Park will become available at the new Standard Bank Luju Food and Lifestyle Festival website.

    The festival will take place from 30 September to 1 October at House on Fire in Malkerns Valley Eswatini.

