The Jenna Clifford Collective opens in Pretoria: Elegance personified

Jenna Clifford, South Africa's globally renowned jewellery designer, known for her unique customised creations, sought after by some of the most recognised business icons and celebrities worldwide, has officially opened The Jenna Clifford Collective in Lynnwood Road, Die Wilgers in the east of Pretoria.

Jenna Clifford, second from the left

The Jenna Clifford Collective is a compilation of three exclusive brands passionate about jewellery, fashion and food, delivering an all-encompassing luxury experience in one setting. Unlike anything of its kind in the world, the trio has entwined to showcase Jenna Clifford's iconic master-crafted creations together with fine dining at the Aleia Restaurant and Quaintrelle Studios, a creative fashion emporium, offering a 360-degree decadent immersion into a unique balance of style and happiness.

The Jenna Clifford Collective will compose a symphony of experiences for you to choose from whilst enjoying The Aleia Restaurant run by Armand Greyling, renowned entrepreneur, and Ramon Gouws, executive chef, co-founder of Appetite Fest and director of Double Dutch SA. The wine bar and eatery showcase some of South Africa's finest artists, namely Marion Agenbach, Mbongeni Fakudze and Afro's, whose displays delight patrons as they enjoy some of the most refined flavours in the world.

Each bite is served using only the most authentic Jenna Clifford elegant Homeware signature pieces, crafted individually with rich symbolic meaning to express the power of ancient symbols, speaking a contemporary creative language that offers a new interpretation of an ancient tradition.

A lovely mix of minimalism and sophistication, Quaintrelle Studios, founded by Lisa Robertson, offers a space for make-up professionals, photographers, influencers and private clients to work on a range of styled photoshoots, set up by Authentic by Design, who will supply furniture and pieces on order to ensure the space can be moulded into whatever is desired.

Featuring the Zoët and Hummingbird ranges, both exclusive local South African brands, Quaintrelle comprises of an in-house make-up team that is part of a professional photography studio package for photographers or available to the public. They are fully equipped to create dream experiences, whether fashion shows, networking evenings, model castings, or corporate workshops.

Jenna Clifford, a designer trendsetter, has always said that quality craftsmanship and excellent taste are the formulae for success. Testament to this is the creation of The Jenna Clifford Collective, which embodies a unique enchanting space in one location, designed not only for people to experience jewellery that touches the soul and warms the heart as much as it delights the eye, but a space in which to value your distinctive style. The Jenna Clifford Collective is fashioned to capture elegance in a world where beauty and creativity interweave, tantamount to everything Jenna touches.

A steadfast commitment to craft and quality is why Jenna Clifford's jewellery has attracted the attention of world-famous celebrities, some of whom have travelled from the world's cultural capitals to acquire the iconic beauty and timeless elegance of Jenna Clifford’s signature pieces.

In our ever-changing world, people are looking for effort and sophistication. The Jenna Clifford Collective brings back elegant experiences through an unparalleled encounter that will immerse you into a world of the finest jewellery, fashion and food.

The official opening of The Jenna Clifford Collective took place on 26 June 2022. Guests indulged in the decadence of the finest food. Musical entertainment by multi-cultural bands, Zanzi ZA, Vic Africa and singer Riaan Benade were some of the entertainment line-ups, featuring some of the finest industry professionals and influential people in South Africa.



