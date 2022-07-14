Franschhoek makes Time's Top 50 Greatest Places in the World list

The town of Franschhoek in the Western Cape has made Time Magazine's prestigious list of 'World's Greatest Places' for 2022. This collection includes 50 destinations from around the world that Time's correspondents and contributors nominated for exploring because of the destination's offer of "new and exciting experiences."

The provincial minister of finance and economic opportunities, Mireille Wenger says: "This is excellent news, which once again puts a Western Cape destination on the world map, at precisely the time we are looking to boost our visitor numbers far beyond their 2019 levels."

She continues: "Just in this past week, we have learnt how our visitor numbers from key source markets are recovering to pre-pandemic levels, and that two Western Cape restaurants are in the global top 100 list. Together, this reminds us that there is still so much on offer in our beautiful province, with its diversity of experiences being amongst the best in the world. I encourage South Africans, in particular, to get out and see the beauty our province has to offer."

Valley of dreams

The mayor of Stellenbosch Municipality, Gesie van Deventer, joined Wenger in welcoming the announcement. "It isn't difficult to see where Franschhoek gets its flair - from the majestic mountains surrounding the historic village to an endless array of activities, from internationally acclaimed wine farms to a wide array of local businesses.

"This gem of a town has cemented itself not only as one of South Africa's culinary capitals but also as a must-see for any local and international tourist. We are proud that Franschhoek has made this prestigious list and welcome all visitors to our valley with open arms. Their continued support sustains thousands of jobs,” said van Deventer.

CEO of Franschhoek Tourism, Ruth McCourt adds: "We are immensely proud that our valley has been recognised (once again) as one of the "greatest places" in the world to visit. We continue to strive for and celebrate the diversity of our unique village that attracts both local and international visitors. And indeed, puts the whole of South Africa on the world tourism stage."

Wenger concludes: "When I was sworn in as Provincial Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, I said that I was on the job for jobs. Leveraging our tourism and hospitality sector to do so is one of my priorities, and so, we will focus on removing the barriers that stand in the way of this sector, boost our destination marketing, and connect our region to more places around the world."