    KZN South Coast launches tourism and investment enterprise

    13 Jul 2022
    KZN South Coast has launched the newly-formed South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise (SCTIE) which is set to attract investment and position the region as a prime tourism destination.

    "The KZN South Coast is a region of unlimited potential and opportunities, from tourism and agriculture through to film and real estate investments - there is incredible potential to turn this interest into a success," explains Dr Sipho Nzimande, chairperson of South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise.

    "The formulation of the South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise as the official economic development arm will allow us to proactively identify and unlock the full tourism and investment potential of this region."
    Source: Supplied

    Attended by representatives from Ugu District Municipality, government and private sector stakeholders, the launch included the unveiling of the newly created SCTIE logo, with development plans for the region outlined.

    The SCTIE is an amalgamation of Ugu South Coast Tourism (USCT) and Ugu South Coast Development Agency (USCDA). The two entities have been merged in order to optimise service delivery, enhance efficiencies and cut costs. As the official economic development arm, this new entity is mandated to drive the economy of the region through positioning it as a tourism and investment destination.

    The core functions of SCTIE include tourism growth and investment attraction. The entity will also operate as the local tourism authority representing tourism businesses in the region.

    SCTIE will position the KZN South Coast as:

    • An accessible, year-round, leisure destination of choice in South Africa, with diverse nature and outdoor experiences both on land and in water;
    • A premier beach destination and one with rich cultural and heritage offerings;
    • A value-for-money, family destination; and
    • A destination for small, intimate meetings and conferences.

    The SCTIE will also attract investment to the region across all sectors through:

    • Pro-active packaging of investment opportunities;
    • Linking business and government, as well as businesses with various sectors and value chains;
    • Marketing business offerings of the district;
    • Positioning the region as a one-stop-shop for business support, opportunities and information;
    • Linking emerging businesses with funding opportunity agencies; and
    • Attraction of big business and forging of partnerships between big business, foreign and local business.

