Meetings Africa 2026 drives economic impact in SA

Meetings Africa 2026, which took place from 24–25 February at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, has contributed R690m to South Africa’s economy and supported more than 2,600 jobs. The event brought together 375 buyers from 53 countries and 325 exhibiting companies.

Source: Department of Tourism X account

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille highlighted the event’s growth over recent years. “Since its launch in 2005, this platform has served as a bridge, connecting African suppliers with global buyers, connecting destinations with investors, connecting policy with partnership and connecting opportunity with execution,” she said.

“Over the past three years alone, the economic impact of Meetings Africa on our own GDP, has nearly doubled, from R371m in 2023 to R690m in 2025. During this period, Meetings Africa has created and sustained over 2 600 jobs. Thank You, Merci Beaucoup for your support in making this event a success and sustain livelihoods.”

Participation across the continent

De Lille noted that 21 African countries were represented at the event. "Each of these meetings represent a connection. Each connection represents possibility. And each possibility represents progress," she said.

Since the start of the 2025/26 financial year, the South African National Convention Bureau has supported 100 bids for international business events to be hosted between 2025 and 2030.

Fifty-two confirmed events are expected to contribute nearly R1bn to the economy and attract more than 33,000 international and regional delegates to cities including Johannesburg, Tshwane, Durban, Cape Town, Hermanus, and Sun City.

The SANCB invested R21.3m through its Bid Support Programme to secure these events, which are part of the Tourism Growth Partnership Plan.

Looking ahead in business tourism

De Lille highlighted upcoming events. “Equally important to this plan, is diversifying our tourism offerings. In response, last year we launched the Tourism Infrastructure Investment Summit, where we unveiled 8 bankable projects valued at around R1bn from both the public and private sectors.

"We continue to build the pipeline ahead of our second investment summit later this year in September. But before that, we have Africa’s Travel Indaba in May in Durban KwaZulu-Natal and we hope to see you there as well. Next month, another first on the continent, is LIV Golf, where over 74,000 tickets have already been sold.

"The tee-off is a stone’s throw away, at Steyn City, and each of the 4 days will end off with a concert, featuring among others Grammy award winners, Black Coffee and Calvin Harris."

She concluded by highlighting the platform’s role in facilitating business: "It is a purpose designed ecosystem where high quality connections drive concrete deals, unlocking Africa’s opportunities through quality connection. Through stronger regional partnerships, greater collaboration with Convention Bureaux and increased participation at key continental platforms, we are strengthening what we as Africa can offer the world.”