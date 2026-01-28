South Africa
    De Lille highlights record tourism growth and strategic plans for SA

    South Africa’s tourism sector continues to grow strongly, with 10.48 million international arrivals recorded between January and December 2025 — a 17.6% increase compared to 2024 and the highest number on record.
    28 Jan 2026
    Source: Department of Tourism Twitter
    Source: Department of Tourism Twitter

    Commenting on these results, Minister Patricia De Lille said the performance highlights tourism’s growing contribution to the economy and its role as a driver of investment and employment.

    The country’s global competitiveness was further recognised when South Africa was named Best Destination: Africa 2025 by the Travel Weekly Reader’s Choice Awards.

    Strategic plan focuses on five priorities

    To sustain growth, the tourism sector is implementing the Tourism Growth Partnership Plan, developed with industry stakeholders. The plan focuses on ease of access, coordinated destination marketing, tourism product development, safety, and technology-driven innovation, with progress monitored through a real-time performance dashboard.

    Improved access includes the rollout of the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system, starting with India, China, Mexico, and Indonesia. Air connectivity has expanded with new routes including Qantas’ Perth–Johannesburg, Air France’s seasonal Cape Town service, and SAA’s Cape Town–Mauritius route. Domestic routes such as FlySafair’s Hoedspruit–Cape Town flight have also been strengthened.

    Investment in infrastructure and experiences

    Tourism product development is receiving major investment, with eight bankable projects worth approximately R1 billion launched through the 2025 Tourism Infrastructure Investment Summit. Major projects such as the R2.5bn Club Med development in KwaZulu-Natal signal strong investor confidence in the sector.

    Tourism drives jobs and technology adoption

    The sector currently supports 1.8 million direct and indirect jobs, with roughly one job created for every 13 international arrivals.

    Technology and artificial intelligence are reshaping the visitor experience. Following the G20 Tourism Hackathon in 2025, South Africa launched Siyanda, an AI-powered travel assistant for North American travellers, alongside other AI innovations supporting sustainable tourism.

    Business events and global positioning

    Business tourism continues to grow, with 51 MICE bids secured, generating R894.5 million in economic impact. Major events such as Meetings Africa 2025 and Africa’s Travel Indaba contributed hundreds of millions to the economy and supported thousands of jobs.

    “Tourism is working. Tourism is delivering. And tourism will remain a cornerstone of inclusive growth, investment, and job creation in South Africa,” said Minister De Lille.

