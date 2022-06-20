Pick n Pay Wine and Food Festival travels to Joburg

The event has pulled out all the stops this year, evident by the sold-out festival in Cape Town in April. The Johannesburg edition promises the same fun-filled day out at the Waterfall Park at Mall of Africa.
Wine and food enthusiasts will be able to taste various wines on offer and indulge in a variety of food options while soaking up the experience with live music in big open seating areas.
Over 20 estates from wine-producing regions across South Africa will have their varieties available for tasting at the event. Festivalgoers will be able to purchase their favourite wines to sip on the lawns or take home to stock their wine cellars.
“Our stores have become ‘the home of South African wine’ as we continually list more local brands on our shelf and online shop. This festival lets us elevate our wine experience to customers and invite them to a fully interactive wine and food experience,” says Gavin Levers, head of Pick n Pay Liquor.
Wine estates participating include Diemersdal, Durbanville Hills, Spier, Tokara and Waterford, to name a few. Jacques Mouton, who produces exclusive wines for Pick n Pay, will also be present.
New to the festival this year is a dedicated sparkling wine experience, where Cap Classique and sparkling wine will abound for your tasting pleasure.
The Pick n Pay Food Lane will provide various food choices – prepared by professional chefs using the freshest produce and ingredients. Meals include fish and chips, fresh salads, sushi, and indulgent braai and charcuterie boards. Pick n Pay’s Burger Truck and Pizza Truck will also be serving their popular meals. There will also be a coffee trailer serving the freshest brews throughout the day.
The event will take place on 2 July at the Waterfall Park at Mall of Africa from 12pm to 6pm. Tickets include branded glass and tasting tokens at R250 and are available here
. No one under 18 will be allowed at the event.