Bianca Buitendag joins Laureus Sport For Good

Olympic medallist Bianca Buitendag has become Laureus Sport For Good Foundation SA's newest ambassador.

Image by Greg Beadle: Ryan Sandes, Cecil Afrika, Ernst van Dyk, Bianca Buitendag, Jean de Villiers, Elana Meyer, Morne du Plessis and Ryk Neethling

The announcement was made at the Stellenbosch Academy of Sport, with sporting legends Jean De Villiers, Ernst van Dyk, Elana Meyer, Cecil Afrika, Ryk Neethling and Ryan Sandes in attendance to help welcome Buitendag to Laureus.The 28-year-old, who retired from professional surfing shortly after her stellar run at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, is thrilled to utilise her skills and passion in the Sport for Development space and motivate underprivileged youth to become changemakers in their own communities."It is an absolute honour to be included in the group of Laureus ambassadors,” said Buitendag at the announcement. “I am excited to use my platform and momentary victories to encourage and enable others along their own walks of life because these efforts last so much longer than podiums and pride.”Morné du Plessis, the chairperson of the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation South Africa, recognised Buitendag’s passion and fearless drive. “I admire Bianca for walking the talk and remaining true to her life’s mission. She reached the pinnacle of success in surfing despite facing many personal and professional challenges, yet never lost focus of her calling to give back to the community and make a difference in the lives of orphaned and vulnerable children. She really is an example to us all, and I am humbled to welcome a woman of her calibre to the Laureus family.”Laureus SA has been based at the Stellenbosch Academy of Sport since January this year and works closely with the Academy in an aim to empower and uplift the community through sporting programmes.Together, these organisations fund Lynedoch Boys to Men, a community intervention programme that aims to address local socio-economic challenges through educational and soccer programmes. Boys to Men operates under the Sustainability Institute umbrella - a non-profit trust committed to having a transformative impact on the lives of the children and youth in Lynedoch.