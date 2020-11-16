Events News South Africa

Menu

Evolution of Work

Win

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Lifestyle jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

2020 Cannabis Expo goes virtual

16 Nov 2020
The 2020 Cannabis Expo will be held virtually as the Cannabis Vexpo (virtual expo) from 26 to 28 November 2020.
The canna revolution - Q&A with Cannabis Expo director Silas Howarth

The Cannabis Expo has been postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The Cannabis Expo returns to Cape Town from 19 to 22 March 2020 at GrandWest. We got in touch with expo director Silas Howarth to find out what goes into putting on an event of this nature, shifting stigmas, advice for budding entrepreneurs and CBD trends...

By Ruth Cooper 12 Mar 2020


“The cannabis industry has been growing rapidly, even during these unprecedented times. With large public events postponed worldwide due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Cannabis Vexpo is the ideal platform for global cannabis business leaders, entrepreneurs and people interested in cannabis products and opportunities to network, participate in panels and discussions and to discover and interact with a diverse range of exhibitors representing cannabis business in Africa,” says expo director Silas Howarth. 


With over 50 exhibitors represented, live panel discussions and presentations from cannabis experts, leaders and change-makers from around the world, as well as innovative virtual networking opportunities, the Cannabis Vexpo is a first of its kind for the African continent. Unique to this virtual event, visitors from anywhere in the world will be able to register and attend for free, and with 10s of thousands of past visitors and delegates already on the organiser’s database, the Cannabis Vexpo Africa is set to be the largest virtual cannabis event to take place this year.

A limited amount of free passes are available for registration. Early-bird delegate passes are available for purchase. Registration, tickets and information at TheCannabisVexpo.com  
Comment

Read more: Silas Howarth, Cannabis Expo

News


Show more

Let's do Biz