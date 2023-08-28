SA rowers to attend world champs in bid to qualify for Olympics

These championships are extremely significant as they serve as the crucial qualification races for the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics. They also take place in a sportingly significant year, with the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Netball World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup, Rugby World Cup, Summer World University Games, Invictus Games, World Masters Regatta and the Rowing Olympic Qualifiers among the major sporting events taking place this year.
“Our athletes have been training relentlessly, pushing their limits, and demonstrating incredible dedication to reach this exciting moment,” says RMB National Squad head coach Tiago Loureiro.
The selected athletes are:
The rest of the team comprises:
Rand Merchant Bank has been the main sponsor of the RMB National Squad since 2016. Says the bank’s chief marketing officer, Alison Badenhorst: “A heartfelt congratulations goes out to those who have been selected to participate at the world championships next month. As a sponsor it is encouraging to see the depth of talent representing South African on the global stage, and to witness the courage and resilience it takes to perform at this level. We wish the squad everything of the best as they compete and push to qualify for the Paris Olympics in 2024.”