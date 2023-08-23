The Joburg Foodie launches new culinary series and podcast

After Service with Steve, a new, three-part, online video series and podcast hosted by renowned food journalist, Steve Steinfeld (popularly known as The Joburg Foodie) is set to serve up an insider's look at South Africa's restaurant industry when it launches on YouTube on Thursday, 24 August 2023.

Steve Steinfeld, popularly known as The Joburg Foodie. Image supplied

In partnership with Stella Artois, each episode of After Service with Steve will offer a rare glimpse into the personal stories, inspirations, challenges, and aspirations of the country’s top chefs.

“Having spent the better part of the last 10 years covering the restaurant industry, I’ve been fortunate enough to cross paths with the top talent the industry has to offer. What I’ve always enjoyed most about these culinary encounters aren’t necessarily the meals or the dishes - though they certainly have been memorable - but rather the conversations and discussions which we’ve had once service has come to a close,” Steinfeld explains. “I’m really excited to now be sharing these conversations with my audience.”

With its focus on the personal journeys of South Africa's best chefs, After Service with Steve promises to be a must-watch for foodies, culinary enthusiasts, and anyone interested in the vibrant South African restaurant scene.

“Steve has a unique insight and incredible access to South Africa’s culinary scene. As a brand which believes in the power of food and dining together to connect people, we're delighted to be partnering with Steve in offering an inside look into this world," said Estee Burger, Stella Artois marketing manager.

The production sees Steinfeld travelling South Africa, with stops in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Durban and even Hilton in the Natal Midlands, as he sits down with some of the country’s most exciting chefs for these culinary conversations.

From a stop off in the quiet suburb of Durban’s Cowies Hill, where he sits down with Chef Johannes Richter, to the cruise terminal at the V&A Waterfront for a visit to Chef Mmabatho Molefe at Emazulwini, Steinfeld covers the length and breadth of the country’s dynamic restaurant scene.

The first three episodes of After Service with Steve will be available on 24 August 2023 and feature interviews with Chef David Higgs - one of the South Africa’s most internationally-acclaimed chefs - rising-star Chef Moses Moloi and Chef Amori Burger, the chef behind the Cape Town’s uber-trendy Upper Union restaurant.

The podcast series will be availalbe on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.