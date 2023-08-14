Time Out Market Cape Town reveals changes to its culinary lineup

Time Out Market Cape Town - the food and cultural market has revealed the latest additions to its impressive lineup of local culinary talents. Set to open later this year at the V&A Waterfront, Time Out Market Cape Town will bring the best of the city together under one roof: its best food, drinks and cultural experiences.

Time Out Market Cape Town will feature 13 home-grown and local chefs and restaurateurs, three bars and one stage when it opens its doors to locals and guests from across the country and the world visiting the Mother City. Gathering around communal tables, guests will get to enjoy a curated mix of authentic, proudly South African and global cuisine – all served by award-winning, celebrated and much-loved chefs and restaurateurs calling Cape Town their home and reflecting the city’s vibrant culinary scene.

The latest culinary additions announced will complement Time Out Market Cape Town’s stellar roster and serve a diverse range of cuisines – all by the city’s best home-grown talent:

The team behind The World’s 50 Best nominated restaurant, Fyn, brings a Ramenhead branch to Time Out Market Cape Town

Ramen lovers will rejoice as they will get to slurp silky noodles and umami-rich broth from Ramenhead, brought to Time Out Market Cape Town by Chefs Peter Tempelhoff, Ashley Moss and Service and Beverage Director Jennifer Hugé.

Image supplied

These culinary stalwarts opened their first Ramenhead location in 2022 in the heart of the city, beneath their Japanese-African restaurant Fyn. The fine-dining finesse of Fyn is brought to the ramen shop to create flavourful bowls of ramen, using authentic ingredients.

Peter Tempelhoff has over 20 years’ of experience in Michelin-starred restaurants, is at the helm of the team that opened FYN in 2018, which has since been on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants Top 100 list for three consecutive years. Fyn was recently awarded the coveted World’s 50 Best Flor de Caña Sustainable Restaurant Award, in recognition of Tempelhoff’s sustainability philosophy – including foraging and celebrating South African ingredients in Japanese cuisine, and a focus on local communities.

Chefs Anwar Abdullatief and Yolani Abrahams join Time Out Market Cape Town with Barakat and a fresh take on traditional, Cape Malay cuisine

Chef Anwar Abdullatief and TV personality and Chef Yolani Abrahams, who got married in 2021, will bring Barakat – a halal fine-dining experience like no other – to Time Out Market Cape Town. The Cape Malay-inspired menu will introduce diners to the unique and indulgent flavours that originated in the Mother City, and both Anwar and Yolani also want their diners to engage, converse and enjoy a full Cape Malay experience while eating dishes like Ou mense onder die kombers (slow braised ossobuco cooked in hearty aromantic nutmeg and clove, wrapped in cabbage, with baby beetroots, creme parsnip and spiced jus); Tomato “Breedie'' (Cape Malay tomato based sauce with slow cooked lamb knuckles); or Aromatic Fish (pan fried local kingklip in fragrant chili, turmeric and coriander sauce and sambal) – all served with basmati rice.

Chef Anwar has spent over a decade evolving his craft, most recently at The Happy Uncles, South Africa’s first halal fine dining restaurant which received rave reviews. He has built his career creating the highest quality dishes at prestigious wine estates in the Western Cape, including Jordan, Cavalli and Rupert & Rothschild. Chef Anwar has spent the past two years perfecting the concept of halal fine dining, first by introducing it to The Happy Uncles with menu items like Cape Malay curry and bobotie.

Image supplied

Chef Yolani is no stranger to the Cape Town culinary scene and a trained pastry chef as well as co-owner of Kole & Deeg eatery in Ceres. She inherited her love for baking from her mother and in 2014 completed her culinary studies; she also worked at various fine dining restaurants in the Cape Winelands, such as Cavalli and Terrior. As a well-known celebrity chef she co-hosts the popular cooking shows, “Spyskaar” on SABC 2 and “Koopunt” on VIA on DSTV all this while also being a first time mom.

Restaurateur and Chef Matt Manning will offer a curated selection of South Africa’s fine wine through Culture Wine Bar at Time Out Market Cape Town

Culture Wine Bar at Time Out Market Cape Town will focus on what makes each South African wine-making region unique by showcasing the styles, varietals and techniques it is famous for and its diversity, complexity and magic.

This will be a celebration of the true gems of the country’s wine industry and the winemaking legends who are breaking barriers and thinking outside the box and into the bottle. To complement the curated mix of the best food of the city at the Market, Culture Wine Bar will give guests the opportunity to choose from a sizable and regularly changing by-the-glass menu as well as an array of tasting flights – from the cool climate Pinot and Chardonnay from Elgin, to the old vine Chenin and Syrah from the Swartland, to the Methode Cap Classique from Franschhoek, and everything in between. The mission is to give locals and visitors a true reflection of why South Africa deserves a seat at the global table, alongside wine heavyweights such as Italy and France.

Image by Tegan Smith Photography

Behind Culture Wine Bar is restaurateur and chef Matt Manning who in October 2020 opened the flagship Culture Wine Bar on Bree Street, which offers a wide selection of fine wines. He will now bring a focused taste of this to Time Out Market Cape Town.

Yard will serve authentically inspired pizza from Pizza Warehouse at Time Out Market Cape Town

Yard, home of The Dog’s Bollocks and Pizza Warehouse, has been on the Cape Town culinary scene and much loved since its launch in 2011 – and is now set to join Time Out Market Cape Town with their famous pizzas and chicken wings.

Diners can expect a pizza menu that will include four very different and authentic styles of dough bases (hand-stretched with an artisanal flair), sauces and a range of various toppings to choose from. There will be New York Pepperoni, Juicy Chick (mozzarella, BBQ sauce, slow-roasted chicken, feta and peppadews), Williamsburg (mozzarella, spicy Italian salami, ricotta and honey) and Sweet Baby Blue (mozzarella, blue cheese, caramelised onions and rocket). Alongside Eugene Smith’s mouthwatering food, the team will also be bringing their eclectic and entertaining service expression with them.

Image by Eugene Smith

These four concepts will join the curated mix of previously announced chefs and restaurateurs including Chef Bertus Basson's De Vrije Burger, Mlilo by Chef Vusi Ndlovu, The Melting Pot Seafood, Unframed Ice Cream and How Bao Now. In the lead-up to the opening, Time Out Market Cape Town will announce further additions to its lineup, an exciting beverage programme as well as how local culture will be part of this unique experience.

“The reason why Time Out Market Cape Town is such a special concept is because of the hyper-local and authentic experience which we are curating for our guests. Cape Town has no shortage of delicious restaurant options – we are really spoiled for choice and this is what we will showcase at our Market,” said Russ Meyer, general manager of Time Out Market Cape Town.

“We have put great emphasis on curating a lineup that is unique to our beautiful region – our mission is to celebrate the best local talent from award-winning to up-and-coming, give guests a local experience that is exciting yet accessible and be a meaningful addition to this fantastic city and the V&A Waterfront.”

“To curate Time Out Market Cape Town’s lineup, we have tested and tasted a lot of food in the city to uncover the best home-grown talents – and then we have invited the very best to join and we couldn't be more proud that such outstanding chefs and restaurateurs have accepted our invitation to join Time Out Market. They really are the best of the city and together will represent the city’s fantastic food scene, making Time Out Market Cape Town a place where you can get a true taste of the city,” commented Sandy Hayek, CEO of Time Out Market.