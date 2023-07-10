FoodTikTok ignites SA's passion for all things culinary

Celebrating the power of learning, the #TikTokThatsHau hashtag has garnered more than 80 million views within the app since the launch of the campaign in June. South African creators have shared valuable hacks to enhance daily life and navigate challenging times, such as loadshedding, which have resonated with users.

The platform has also witnessed a growing interest in educational content, with users actively searching for various hacks in different categories, resulting in significant views on topics such as food, beauty, life hacks, DIY and education.

The most popular category on TikTok is #FoodTikTok, with a staggering 160 billion views. With its vast collection of recipes, cooking tutorials, and engaging food content, #FoodTikTok offers a virtual kitchen where aspiring chefs and food enthusiasts can indulge their passion and expand their culinary repertoire. From mouthwatering recipes to easy cooking hacks and food tutorials, the #FoodTok community on TikTok is transforming how South Africans engage with culinary experiences.

Boniswa Sidwaba, head of programming for sub-Saharan Africa, commented on TikTok's potential to become a key search engine for learning in South Africa, stating, "We have observed fascinating trends on the platform, with users searching for hacks in various categories. Food and, more specifically, recipes are the most searched hacks on the platform, with beauty being the next most popular type of content. Make-up tutorials and hair tutorials drive this. Life Hacks, DIY, as well as Book and Series recommendations are also very popular on the platform. This demonstrates the increasing role of TikTok as a platform for education and information sharing across diverse topics."

In celebration of culinary creativity, the beloved celebrity chef and restaurateur, Siba Mtongana - @sibamtongana_official, took on the prestigious role of judge, infusing her expertise and charm into the recent #TikTokThatsHau food experience at FoodJams in Cape Town. Showcasing the platform's insatiable hunger for food content, Siba garnered an impressive following, accumulating 26,000 followers within five days of joining TikTok, and an impressive 30,000 followers within a mere 12 days.

Tamara Reddy, @tasty_on_my_table, whose crispy chicken recipe is on everyone's lips, shared her experience with the platform, saying, "Exploring TikTok has been an incredible culinary journey where I've discovered a haven for learning and exploration. From unravelling the secrets of gastronomy to user-friendly DIY tutorials and even language lessons, TikTok's content feast is a true culinary delight. It's a platform that democratises the art of cooking, making it accessible to all, regardless of their culinary background or cultural heritage."

#TikTokThatsHau has unveiled the treasure trove of diverse content, invaluable information, and profound connections that TikTok has to offer. The campaign reinforces the platform's commitment to earning the community's trust and demonstrating its utility and relevance for users over the age of 13.