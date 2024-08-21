TikTok’s #TikTokDiscoverYourself campaign celebrates local talent and innovation

TikTok’s latest campaign, #TikTokDiscoverYourself, celebrates those unexpected moments of self-discovery through its search engine.

Whether you’re uncovering a hidden talent, diving into a new hobby, or finding a fresh passion, the campaign’s message is simple: TikTok inspires you to explore and discover who you want to be.

Discover creativity with the #TikTokDiscoverYourself murals

As part of the campaign, in the coming weeks Discover Yourself murals will be unveiled across South Africa, including 18 Spaza Shops in Johannesburg, Soweto, and the East Rand.

These murals are gateways to the inspiring stories of the community.

By scanning the QR codes on the murals, people can dive into TikTok South Africa and explore the #DiscoverYourself stories that are inspiring audiences nationwide.

Plus, the QR code provides access to free Wi-Fi, making it easier for users to engage with the content and connect with the community.

TikTok in a South African context

For South Africans the app is more than just a platform; it’s a gateway to content that speaks to their unique experiences.

From local trends to cultural insights, the platform offers a space where South Africans can find content that’s both relatable and inspiring.

Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok's head of content operations for sub-Saharan Africa, reflects on the campaign’s mission: “The platform is more than a video-sharing space; it’s where people discover new passions, develop skills, and explore career paths through simple searches.

"Each search on the app opens doors to new experiences, whether you’re interested in hobbies, eager to learn something new, or looking to connect with like-minded people.”

South African content creators to discover

Maremo: Known for pioneering a unique fusion of Amapiano and Violin, Maremo comes from a musical family and initially wanted to play the piano. His love for the violin soon took over, leading him to blend the vibrant Amapiano genre with the classical sound of the violin, giving birth to "Amaviolin." His content not only showcases his incredible talent but also inspires others to explore and embrace innovative forms of self-expression.

Fehmida Jordaan: An entrepreneur and culinary enthusiast, Fehmida is the creative force behind the Halaal Goods Market at 1 Fox Precinct. She left her 9-to-5 job to follow her passion for food and small businesses. Today, she shares mouthwatering recipes, spotlights local gems, and offers a glimpse into her life. In 2015, she launched Fehmz Mocktails, crafting non-alcoholic drinks and selling them in trendy Joburg spots.

Sabelo the Kreator: After losing his job just before lockdown, Sabelo turned to the platform, where he built a community by sharing affordable lifestyle tips and Sunday Cleaning vlogs. His engaging content has attracted brands like Handy Andy and Makro, showcasing how exploring interests on the app can lead to new passions, careers, or skills.