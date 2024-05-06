Subscribe & Follow
TikTok's inaugural Visionary Voices Africa List 2024
African creators are igniting the global stage with their unstoppable influence on music, entertainment, fashion, dance, food, beauty, and beyond, captivating audiences worldwide through TikTok.
The Visionary Voices Africa List highlights the significant impact these honourees have on media, entertainment, and cultural representation across the continent.
Driving creativity on the continent
Boniswa Sidaba, head of content operations for sub-Saharan Africa at TikTok commented, "The Visionary Voices List Africa celebrates the extraordinary talent and innovative spirit of the African community.
These 15 individuals have made a profound impact on and off the platform. Their dedication to cultural representation and innovation is truly inspiring.”
They are celebrated in three categories: Creators, Small-Owned Businesses, and Industry Disruptors.
Meet the Africa 2024 Visionary Voices
Creators
The Creators category acknowledges those who have captivated audiences with their engaging and dynamic content. From comedians and sports enthusiasts to dancers, these creators are expanding the possibilities of what can be achieved on the platform.
@elsa.majimbo's hilarious style has skyrocketed her to international fame, with her now working as a full-time content creator sharing entertaining storytime videos and a fashionista adored by stars like Beyoncé.
His account is all about engaging, educating, and entertaining his audience with satirical comedy, fabulousness and dance, putting South African dance moves on the Afronation stage in Portugal recently.
The videos show them dancing to a mix of gqom, kwaito, amapiano, and afrobeats styles while making the dances accessible to everyone through step-by-step tutorials. If his parents can, you can too.
Winner of the TikTok Top Creator Awards 2023 in the Lifestyle and Education Category, she wields significant influence and embraces the diversity of African culture in her content.
An aspiring lawyer and law student, Iremide also showcases her entrepreneurial spirit through her flourishing shoe business, designing sought-after platform shoes.
Industry Disruptors
The Industry Disruptors category recognises individuals who are challenging conventional industries with innovative perspectives. These pioneers are reshaping their fields and driving positive change through a hunger for success, placing Africa on the global map.
His music resonates deeply with themes of social consciousness and African pride, contributing to his global acclaim. His song City Boy has been used in dance challenges across TikTok.
Bassey's passion for cooking, connecting with communities and cinematography shines through her TikTok and social media videos. Plus, she holds the Guinness World Record for marathon cooking by an individual in 2023.
As a storyteller, Sibiya raises awareness about issues happening in the countries she visits, of which the most recent visit was Congo. She's all about where creativity shines and unexpected encounters turn into lifelong memories.
Since their debut EP Amabutho wowed critics, hits like Egoli and Mountain have kept the party going. Now, with the upcoming EP Hammarsdale and singles like Umona dropping soon, they're rocking stages worldwide. Collaborations with The Blessed Madonna and gigs at The Great Escape showcase their global groove.
Loved by Alicia Keys and Jennifer Hudson, The Joy’s music, rooted in hope and tradition, is pure soul medicine for fans across the globe.
Celebrated for her work in the amapiano genre, she has been dubbed the 'princess of amapiano' by Billboard. Her unique sound and dance abilities have earned her a massive following on TikTok.
Small Business Owners
In the Small-Owned Businesses category, TikTok honours entrepreneurs who use the platform to showcase their unique products and services. These businesses are revolutionising their industries and demonstrating that vision, creativity, and success are intertwined.
If you're after a fresh twist, some serious dreadlock inspiration, or advice on how to keep dreads looking hydrated, he is your go-to guy!
As CEO of Afrocurl, she spearheads growth and innovation, earning acclaim as a top industry voice and in her content, she shows her followers how to get the job done in style. Beyond business, she is dedicated to mentoring and community empowerment.
His innovative work has opened doors for him to direct music videos, write stories, star in various productions, and also put smiles on many faces through light and fun interactions.
Having styled many Kenyan celebrities, such as Prince Indah, Bolo has become a TikTok sensation and a standout figure in the fashion scene.
As a TikTok creator, she shares her journey in building a fashion business and her passion for expressive fashion. Through Rethread, she champions sustainability and hosts thrift stores, offering unique, eco-friendly fashion choices.
The Visionary Voices Africa List showcases the extraordinary accomplishments of these individuals and emphasises TikTok's role in driving creativity and innovation throughout the continent.
As these honourees continue to excel in their fields, their influence is set to inspire the next generation of creators, entrepreneurs, and trailblazers, pushing the boundaries of media and cultural development across Africa.