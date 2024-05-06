TikTok's inaugural Visionary Voices Africa List 2024

TikTok has revealed its first-ever Visionary Voices Africa List 2024, recognising 15 visionary African creators, business owners, and industry disruptors who are making an impact and shifting culture, along with a first-time TikTok #VisionaryVoicesAfrica music playlist and in-app hub honouring African visionaries.

Image supplied

African creators are igniting the global stage with their unstoppable influence on music, entertainment, fashion, dance, food, beauty, and beyond, captivating audiences worldwide through TikTok.

The Visionary Voices Africa List highlights the significant impact these honourees have on media, entertainment, and cultural representation across the continent.

Driving creativity on the continent

Boniswa Sidaba, head of content operations for sub-Saharan Africa at TikTok commented, "The Visionary Voices List Africa celebrates the extraordinary talent and innovative spirit of the African community.

These 15 individuals have made a profound impact on and off the platform. Their dedication to cultural representation and innovation is truly inspiring.”

They are celebrated in three categories: Creators, Small-Owned Businesses, and Industry Disruptors.

Meet the Africa 2024 Visionary Voices

Creators

The Creators category acknowledges those who have captivated audiences with their engaging and dynamic content. From comedians and sports enthusiasts to dancers, these creators are expanding the possibilities of what can be achieved on the platform.

Elsa Majimbo (@elsa.majimbo) is a comedian from Kenya now residing in the US, who shot to international fame in 2020 with her viral skits. She stands out with her satirical monologues, where she features potato chips, a laid-back mood, and tiny 1990s sunglasses. @elsa.majimbo's hilarious style has skyrocketed her to international fame, with her now working as a full-time content creator sharing entertaining storytime videos and a fashionista adored by stars like Beyoncé.

Banele Ndaba (@moghelingz) from South Africa is known for relatable TikTok sketches that see his take on a nostalgic journey through African culture. His account is all about engaging, educating, and entertaining his audience with satirical comedy, fabulousness and dance, putting South African dance moves on the Afronation stage in Portugal recently.

Chad Jones (@chadjones) lights up screens as a dynamic content creator from South Africa and is famous for his dance videos featuring his family. The videos show them dancing to a mix of gqom, kwaito, amapiano, and afrobeats styles while making the dances accessible to everyone through step-by-step tutorials. If his parents can, you can too.

Arap Uria (@arapuria) who has 1.5 million followers and 5.6 million views, is a sports content creator from Kenya who combines a love for sports with creativity to entertain and educate. He's your go-to influencer and content creator for all things sports.

Iremide (@__iremide), hailing from Nigeria is a digital creator with a unique style, focusing on lifestyle, education, and community content. Winner of the TikTok Top Creator Awards 2023 in the Lifestyle and Education Category, she wields significant influence and embraces the diversity of African culture in her content. An aspiring lawyer and law student, Iremide also showcases her entrepreneurial spirit through her flourishing shoe business, designing sought-after platform shoes. New categories for DStv Content Creator Awards 2024 6 May 2024 Industry Disruptors The Industry Disruptors category recognises individuals who are challenging conventional industries with innovative perspectives. These pioneers are reshaping their fields and driving positive change through a hunger for success, placing Africa on the global map.

Burna Boy (@burnaboyofficial), born Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, is a Nigerian Grammy Award-winning artist based in the US known for his Afrobeat, dancehall, reggae, and pop hits. His music resonates deeply with themes of social consciousness and African pride, contributing to his global acclaim. His song City Boy has been used in dance challenges across TikTok.

Hilda Effiong Bassey (@hildabaci) is a Nigerian powerhouse. Her titles include TV producer, actress, presenter, and entrepreneur, running My Food by Hilda and Hilda Baci Academy. Bassey's passion for cooking, connecting with communities and cinematography shines through her TikTok and social media videos. Plus, she holds the Guinness World Record for marathon cooking by an individual in 2023.

Popi Sibiya (@popi_sibiya), from South Africa, is a go-to African travel vlogger who's all about "edutainment" and aims to inspire with a twist that challenges your worldview about the continent. As a storyteller, Sibiya raises awareness about issues happening in the countries she visits, of which the most recent visit was Congo. She's all about where creativity shines and unexpected encounters turn into lifelong memories.

@thejoyofficialmus, The Joy, from South Africa, brews up instant euphoria with their mix of traditional Zulu beats and modern acapella vibes. Just recently, the group performed at Coachella, alongside Doja Cat to open her headline performance. Since their debut EP Amabutho wowed critics, hits like Egoli and Mountain have kept the party going. Now, with the upcoming EP Hammarsdale and singles like Umona dropping soon, they're rocking stages worldwide. Collaborations with The Blessed Madonna and gigs at The Great Escape showcase their global groove. Loved by Alicia Keys and Jennifer Hudson, The Joy’s music, rooted in hope and tradition, is pure soul medicine for fans across the globe.

Uncle Waffles (@uncle.waffles), a Swazi-born DJ and record producer based in South Africa, is known for her vibrant stage presence and viral TikTok dance challenges. Celebrated for her work in the amapiano genre, she has been dubbed the 'princess of amapiano' by Billboard. Her unique sound and dance abilities have earned her a massive following on TikTok. Small Business Owners In the Small-Owned Businesses category, TikTok honours entrepreneurs who use the platform to showcase their unique products and services. These businesses are revolutionising their industries and demonstrating that vision, creativity, and success are intertwined.

Mwangi Muthoni (@dreadlocksnairobikenya), the genius behind Dreadlocks Nairobi, has transformed his salon into Kenya's hot spot for natural dreadlocks. With his flair for style and passion for locks, Muthoni makes sure every client leaves looking fabulous. If you're after a fresh twist, some serious dreadlock inspiration, or advice on how to keep dreads looking hydrated, he is your go-to guy!

Kayla Kim Kay (@kaylakimkay) is a TikTok creator, entrepreneur and influential business leader from South Africa. As CEO of Afrocurl, she spearheads growth and innovation, earning acclaim as a top industry voice and in her content, she shows her followers how to get the job done in style. Beyond business, she is dedicated to mentoring and community empowerment.

Blaqboi Victor (@blaqboi__vic) from Plateau State, Nigeria, wears many hats as a TikTok creator, actor and filmmaker. In 2023, he launched his own film production company, producing and sharing impactful short films on his platform. His innovative work has opened doors for him to direct music videos, write stories, star in various productions, and also put smiles on many faces through light and fun interactions.

Bolo Bespoke (@bolobespoke), a fashion designer from Nairobi, Kenya, uses TikTok to showcase his unique designs and the vivacious culture of his fashion house, Bespoke City. Having styled many Kenyan celebrities, such as Prince Indah, Bolo has become a TikTok sensation and a standout figure in the fashion scene.